Decathlon celebrates 20 years of the 2-second tent – the tent that conquered the camping world

Decathlon launches a festive campaign with discounts on a wide range of outdoor and travel equipment – tents, backpacks, hiking shoes, clothing, flashlights, cooler bags, and more. Additionally, Decathlon is celebrating 20 years of the iconic Quechua model – the 2-Second Tent. Born in 2005, the tent became one of the greatest symbols of travel culture worldwide thanks to its quick setup, self-standing design, blackout fabric, wind and rain resistance, and unmatched convenience. Everyone remembers the first time they pitched it in two seconds – and now it’s back with a special deal, along with other gear to elevate your outdoor experience.

Among the discounted products:

2-Second Camping Tent for 2 People – Fresh&Black Model – now priced at NIS 454 instead of NIS 539 (about 16% off). An ideal tent for quick camping, with a mechanism that opens in just two seconds and a very simple folding system. It stands independently, weighs only 4 kg, and fits easily into a 74 cm carrying bag. Inside the tent is a sleeping space of 120x210 cm with a maximum height of 99 cm. Thanks to innovative blackout fabric that keeps it cool and dark – it’s also suitable for morning sleep. Wind resistant up to 50 km/h and highly rainproof. Easily repairable with spare parts available on the website and in stores.

38-Liter Hiking Backpack – MH500 Model in Blue – now priced at NIS 299 instead of NIS 339 (about 11% off). A backpack suitable for treks and day hikes, weighing only 1.1 kg and equipped with a ventilated, adjustable-height back system. Includes six internal and external compartments, a dedicated pocket for a hydration pouch, two bottle holders, and pole attachments. The back system and straps are designed for long, comfortable carrying even under strain.

20-Liter Insulated Cooler Bag – now priced at NIS 99 instead of NIS 129 (about 23% off). A compact and foldable bag with tightening straps for easy and convenient storage. A 20-liter capacity weighing less than half a kilo (485 grams). Keeps food fresh for up to 7 hours without ice packs. Includes two side mesh pockets, two zippered pockets, a padded back, and adjustable shoulder straps with thumb loops for balanced and stable carrying. The bottom and back of the bag are made of abrasion-resistant materials suitable for outdoor use.

Women's Leather Hiking Shoes – now priced at NIS 319 instead of NIS 399 (about 20% off). Especially durable and comfortable shoes for light trails and nature hikes. Feature a flexible sole for free movement, a shock-absorbing heel, and a unique rubber outsole for excellent grip. Weigh just 530 grams (in UK size 5.5–6), with a high upper and two metal hooks for secure and precise fit. Water-resistant for up to three hours of walking in the rain, with a breathable lining to keep feet dry inside.

Women's Hiking Pants – now priced at NIS 109 instead of NIS 129 (about 15% off). Lightweight, comfortable, and flexible pants for hiking, made from cotton-rich fabric with added elastane for full freedom of movement. Feature seven smart pockets, including a zippered phone pocket and two belt pockets for small items. Stretch fabric in the thigh area and added polyester for quick drying. Feminine fit with an elastic waistband and drawstring.

Children’s Waterproof Hiking Shoes – now priced at NIS 235 instead of NIS 279 (about 15% off). Especially durable shoes for the outdoors, with a rubber sole also suited for muddy terrain, full shock absorption, lightweight at only 366 grams, and a high ankle with a semi-rigid upper for added support. Feature a waterproof membrane tested in the lab and outdoors to ensure rain resistance.

Children’s waterproof hiking shoes – now priced at NIS 235 instead of NIS 279 (credit: Decathlon) Multi-Purpose Camping Shelter – now priced at NIS 144 instead of NIS 179 (about 19% off). A perfect solution for quick shelter from sun, wind, or rain. Provides up to 8 m² of coverage depending on setup, easy to assemble with poles and tension straps, and made of UV-filtering fabric (UPF 30). Weighs just 2.3 kg (or 1 kg without the poles) and comes with a compact carrying bag.

The deals are available at all Decathlon stores, on the website, and in the app – while supplies last. Now is the time to get outside, enjoy nature, and be properly equipped.