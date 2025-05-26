Shavuot 2025 – Design, Flavors, and Innovations for the Holiday

The "HaStock" chain, specializing in home design items at affordable prices, presents its new catalog ahead of Shavuot, featuring a wide selection of items that combine delicate design, clean lines, and a spring touch perfectly suited to the holiday’s character.

The new catalog from "HaStock" offers a variety of products suitable for the Shavuot holiday, such as high-quality glass and Teflon baking molds, cheese cutting sets, wine glasses and cutlery, frying pans from the brand FoodAppeal, serving bowl sets, and more.

Additionally, the catalog provides diverse solutions for home design and preparation for festive hosting with a wide range of products, high quality, and affordable prices, including everything needed for a happy and beautifully styled holiday.

The chain continues its policy of affordable prices and offers special deals ahead of the holiday.

Thus, it is possible to find quality items at reasonable prices, enabling everyone to design their home for the holiday without straining the budget.

To view the catalog online (credit: Studio HaStock)

"Dani & Galit" – Israel’s leading healthy baking brand.

For more than 17 years, "Dani & Galit" has led the field of healthy pastries – cookies, crackers, and pastries made from whole spelt, without added sugar and gluten-free.

The brand boasts a broad presence with over 600 sales points across the country and continues to bring innovation, quality, and uncompromising taste.

Ahead of Shavuot, this is the perfect time to try their special crackers and pastries – an ideal combination alongside fine cheeses and a glass of wine.

Their salty spelt sticks, based on cold-pressed olive oil, perfectly match the holiday spirit: easy to serve, great alongside soft cheeses, tahini, or dips – and delicious on their own.

Crispis, a rich and crunchy cracker made from whole spelt flour, seasoned with hazelnuts or almonds and rosemary, proving that a snack can be both tasty and high-quality.

Each bite tells a story of quality, taste, and health.

For details, orders, and healthy inspiration, visit their website and Instagram (credit: Shani Halevy)

Recanati wines for Shavuot 2025 – a celebration of fresh flavors and authentic Israeli spirit.

Recanati Winery offers to open the holiday table with two light and refreshing wines that combine quality craftsmanship with a unique Israeli story:

Marawi 2022 from the Atelier by Recanati series – a white wine from an ancient grape variety, with citrus aromas, pronounced minerality, and a unique local terroir.

Rosé 2023 from the Fresh & Young series – a fruity and young pink wine, with scents of strawberry, plum, and cherry, and refreshing acidity.

Both wines highlight the broad capabilities of Recanati Winery – balancing tradition and innovation, depth and the joy of drinking.

Recommended prices: Marawi – 115 NIS, Rosé – 89 NIS.

Visit their website (credit: Omri Miron)

The Biga chain launches a new baked cheesecake for Shavuot – gluten-free, suitable for celiacs, those avoiding gluten, and lovers of healthy nutrition.

The cake, developed by head pastry chef Ran Ben David, is made from quality ingredients and has a creamy and rich texture.

Price: 72 NIS for 500 grams.

Kosher certification: Badatz Beit Yosef.

Available at all Biga chain branches across the country and on the website (credit: PR)

DAVO launches a new retro kitchen collection – funky design with advanced functionality.

The DAVO electrical appliance brand launches a new retro collection combining unique style with everyday usability – an electric kettle and toaster in funky retro design that will make any kitchen more stylish.

Electric kettle in funky retro design – a cordless kettle with a 1.8-liter capacity, made of quality stainless steel with a glossy color coating, temperature and water gauges, an ergonomic top handle, and a removable lid for maximum convenience.

Available in three colors: light blue, black, and pink.

Price: 299 NIS.

Retro two-slice toaster – a compact and stylish toaster made of stainless steel, with 6 browning levels and smart functions: cancel, defrost, and reheat – for maximum user convenience.

Comes in a colorful and vibrant retro design that will upgrade any kitchen.

The new collection from DAVO is designed not only to work excellently but also to look great.

For those who love design with character - go online (credit: PR)

The luxury perfume brand Juliette Has a Gun celebrates 15 years since the launch of its signature scent NOT A PERFUME, which over the years has become an icon in the niche perfume world.

The perfume, launched in 2010 and featuring a single ingredient called Cetalox (Ambroxan), offers a clean, modern, and minimalist scent that uniquely blends with each person's skin.

The creator, Romano Ricci, shares a bold vision that was initially met with skepticism but gained tremendous popularity. The fragrance is suitable for any occasion – daily or elegant – and can be combined with other perfumes to create a personal scent.

Price: 453 NIS for 100 ml.

Available at Super-Pharm chain, selected stores, and on the Lilit Cosmetics website (credit: PR abroad)

The Italian brand Barilla launches a limited edition of four festive pasta types, including a new and unique pasta called Tresina – designed as a braid for perfect sauce holding.

Other types include Trigatelli shaped like clovers, Fille Piano with spinach, and Castellana shaped like shells.

The pastas are made from durum wheat and combine taste, design, and al dente texture.

Alongside the pastas, Barilla also offers a series of Italian sauces.

The edition is available in retail chains until stocks last, at a recommended price of 14.9–19.9 NIS for pasta and 12.4–14 NIS for sauces. (credit: PR)

The brand Brunch & Crunch offers a series of homemade pastries – sweet and savory – for easy and quick preparation: just heat and serve.

The series includes cheese blintzes, Belgian waffles, and sesame pretzels, all made from quality ingredients and without preservatives.

Recommended retail price: 18.90 NIS.

The pastries are kosher (Badatz Belz, OU, Beit Yosef) and available in retail chains across the country.

you can also visit the website (credit: PR)

Schweppes by Jafora expands its ready-to-drink alcoholic cocktail series and launches them also in 330 ml cans.

The series includes three popular flavors: Mojito, Lemonade, and Watermelon Rum.

This move follows the successful launch of the series about a year ago, which included ready cocktails with 5% alcohol in four flavors, later expanded with four additional flavors.

The ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages sector is experiencing significant growth both globally and in Israel, as consumers look for convenient, ready solutions.

Schweppes has succeeded in establishing a prominent position in this category and continues to expand according to demand.

According to Yaniv Franco, Marketing Manager at Jafora, expanding the series to cans is a natural continuation of success and a response to consumer needs.

You can also visit the website (credit: Studio Jafora)

Ben & Jerry's launches for the first time a four-pack of individual servings of Piña Colada sorbet – a refreshing combination of coconut and pineapple with pieces of fruit.

The product is vegan, gluten-free, with Mehadrin Parve kosher certification, and contains no artificial additives.

The new pack joins the brand's home pack series and is intended for hosting, sharing, or personal indulgence.

Recommended price: 27.90 NIS.

Available in retail chains and Ben & Jerry's ice cream shops in Be'er Tuviya and Yavne, and on the website (credit: PR)

For the Shavuot holiday, “The Scottish from Israco” launches the white debut in the Nederburg series:

Nederburg Sauvignon Blanc – a dry white wine.

Produced in the cool vineyards of the Western Cape region in South Africa from Sauvignon Blanc grapes (89%) and Semillon (11%). Granite and sandy soils contribute natural acidity, and the hand harvest and aging on lees (3 months) enrich the flavors.

Flavor profile: tropical and citrus aromas with hints of figs, pears, apples, and light lemon; light body and delicate acidity.

12% alcohol by volume.

Recommended price: 59.90 NIS.

Available at Tiv Ta’am, specialty stores, selected restaurants, and bars.

You can also visit the website (credit: PR)

The Greg café chain launches a special dessert that is a true celebration of flavors and textures – “Dolci Lotus”: a sweet flower ravioli filled with ricotta and Lotus, served in a rich white chocolate and butter sauce, with indulgent Lotus cream and Lotus biscuit chunks for perfect crunch.

This new special continues Greg’s creative line that combines high-quality ingredients, surprising dishes, and the scents of home – with a particularly sweet and modern twist.

The dessert will be served in all branches of the chain starting this Sunday, 25.5.25, and until 1.6.25 – for a limited time only in honor of the Shavuot holiday.

Price: 52 NIS.

You can also visit the website (credit: David Moyal)

Goldy's celebrates Shavuot with a festive menu and stunning nostalgic gift boxes.

The Goldy's delicatessen launches a special holiday menu that blends traditional flavors with modern culinary twists – led by Chef Avi Dan and under the supervision of the Badatz Eda Haredit.

The menu includes dishes such as herb-seasoned salmon, broccoli and Swiss chard tart, crumb cheesecake, sweet-filled blintzes, and rich dessert platters.

In addition, elegant holiday gift boxes are offered – featuring wines, liqueurs, cookies, and candies – each telling a story of memory, flavor, and experience.

Available at Goldy's Jerusalem (18 Ezrat Torah) and Bnei Brak (9 Metzada).

To order: 02-6200100 | 03-6200100

Goldy's website (credit: ASSAF KARLA)

Happy Shavuot!