10 Unique Granny Square Patterns Websites

In the colorful world of crochet, granny squares stand as timeless classics that blend nostalgia with endless creative possibilities.

Whether you're a beginner just learning the basics or an experienced crocheter looking for your next challenge, these versatile little squares offer something for everyone.

This article explores ten exceptional websites dedicated to unique granny square patterns, highlighting what makes each site special and the distinctive designs they offer.

Why People Love Granny Squares

Unique granny squares have captivated crocheters for generations with their delightful versatility and accessibility. From traditional designs with characteristic gaps to modern solid squares with intricate textures, these crochet motifs can be transformed into blankets, garments, accessories, and home decor items.

What makes granny squares particularly appealing is their portability, making them perfect projects for crafting on the go, and their stash-busting potential, allowing you to use up leftover yarn in colorful combinations.

Top 10 Websites for Unique Granny Square Patterns

1. So Granny Squares

Focus: Modern and classic granny square patterns

So Granny Squares stands out as a premier destination for crocheters seeking both traditional and contemporary granny square designs. This dedicated site focuses exclusively on granny squares, offering an impressive collection that ranges from timeless classics to innovative modern interpretations. What makes this site exceptional is its comprehensive approach—each pattern includes clear instructions, helpful photos, and sometimes video tutorials to ensure success.

The site features a well-organized collection of patterns categorized by difficulty level, making it easy for beginners to find approachable projects and for experienced crocheters to discover challenging designs. With its singular focus on granny squares, this site has become a treasure trove for enthusiasts looking to expand their granny square repertoire.

2. Sarah Maker

Focus: Beginner-friendly granny square patterns with detailed tutorials

Sarah Maker offers an impressive collection of free and easy granny square patterns perfect for beginners. The site features comprehensive step-by-step tutorials with clear photographs and detailed instructions that make learning new techniques accessible and enjoyable. From classic granny squares to modern solid squares and unique textured designs, Sarah Maker provides patterns that build confidence while producing beautiful results.

What sets this site apart is its educational approach—patterns are accompanied by explanations about yarn selection, hook recommendations, and practical tips for achieving professional-looking results. The site also offers guidance on how to join squares and incorporate them into larger projects like blankets, bags, and garments.

3. Bella Coco Crochet

Focus: Creative granny square variations with video tutorials

Bella Coco Crochet has earned a devoted following for its innovative granny square designs and exceptional video tutorials. The site features a wide range of unique squares, from rainbow puff squares to textured bobble heart designs, all presented with clear instructions and helpful visuals. What makes this site particularly valuable is the comprehensive video guidance that accompanies many patterns, making complex techniques accessible to visual learners.

The site showcases creative variations like spiked granny squares, bobble circle squares, and Victorian lattice designs that push the boundaries of traditional granny square concepts. With its blend of written patterns and video demonstrations, Bella Coco Crochet makes mastering even the most intricate granny square designs achievable.

4. Gathered

Focus: Free designer granny square patterns and themed collections

Gathered offers an impressive collection of free granny square patterns, including many exclusive designs created by top crochet designers. The site features special collections for annual events like Granny Square Day (celebrated on August 15th), with new patterns released by designated "ambassadors" each year. These unique designs include playful character squares, intricate textured motifs, and innovative color combinations.

What makes Gathered unique is its approach to featuring designer patterns that might otherwise only be available in magazines or paid collections. The site also provides helpful resources like guides to blocking squares, joining methods, and converting between UK and US terminology, making it a comprehensive resource for crocheters at all levels.

5. Craft Passion

Focus: Unique themed granny square patterns and comprehensive guides

Craft Passion offers an extensive collection of distinctive granny square patterns with a focus on themed designs that tell a story. From playful pizza squares to sophisticated Victorian-inspired motifs, this site showcases patterns that go beyond the traditional granny square concept. The site also provides comprehensive guides to essential techniques, covering everything from selecting supplies to joining methods and finishing touches.

What sets Craft Passion apart is its emphasis on the creative possibilities of granny squares, with patterns designed to be combined into larger themed projects. The site also offers practical advice on gauge, tension, and blocking—elements that ensure professional-looking results in finished projects.

6. Made by Gootie

Focus: Modern and unique granny square variations

Made by Gootie features a carefully curated collection of distinctive granny square patterns that showcase modern design approaches. The site offers everything from simple textured squares to intricate themed designs like peacock squares and heart motifs. Each pattern is presented with clear instructions and helpful visuals, making them accessible to crocheters with various skill levels.

What makes this site stand out is its focus on distinctive designs that offer interesting variations on the traditional granny square concept. The patterns incorporate techniques like Tunisian crochet, textured stitches, and creative color placement to create squares that are both beautiful and unique.

7. The Friendly Red Fox

Focus: Innovative techniques for seamless granny squares

The Friendly Red Fox has developed innovative approaches to creating seamless solid granny squares without the usual visible joins and seams. The site offers detailed tutorials with both written instructions and video demonstrations that show how to create professional-looking squares with clean lines and perfect corners. These techniques are particularly valuable for projects where the finish needs to be polished and refined.

What sets this site apart is its problem-solving approach—addressing common challenges like twisting or warping in granny squares and offering practical solutions that elevate the quality of finished projects. The techniques shared here can be applied to various granny square designs, making them valuable additions to any crocheter's skill set.

8. Crochet 365 Knit Too

Focus: Classic granny square patterns with modern interpretations

Crochet 365 Knit Too offers timeless granny square patterns with clear, accessible instructions perfect for crocheters of all skill levels. The site features both traditional designs and unusual variations, including themed seasonal squares and textured motifs. Each pattern includes detailed step-by-step guidance, making even complex designs approachable.

What makes this site special is the wealth of knowledge shared by its creator, Cheryl Bennett, who draws on decades of crochet experience to provide practical tips and troubleshooting advice. The site also features a community aspect, with readers encouraged to share their projects and connect with fellow crochet enthusiasts.

9. Haak Maar Raak

Focus: Granny square patterns ranked by difficulty level

Haak Maar Raak offers a thoughtfully organized collection of granny square patterns categorized by difficulty level, making it easy for crocheters to find designs that match their skill set. From simple beginner-friendly squares to complex advanced motifs, the site showcases a range of distinctive designs with clear instructions and helpful visuals.

What sets this site apart is its approach to categorizing patterns, which helps crocheters progress through increasingly complex designs as they build their skills. The site also features creative project ideas that showcase how different granny square designs can be combined to create unique finished items.

10. Green Fox Farms Designs

Focus: Contemporary granny square patterns and project ideas

Green Fox Farms Designs offers a comprehensive collection of modern granny square patterns that showcase contemporary color combinations, innovative textures, and creative applications. The site features free patterns ranging from traditional designs to playful novelty squares, all presented with clear instructions and helpful visuals.

What makes this site distinctive is its emphasis on the versatility of granny squares, with numerous project ideas that demonstrate how these motifs can be incorporated into fashionable accessories, home decor items, and garments. The site also provides valuable resources for working with granny squares, including joining techniques and finishing methods.

This article was written in cooperation with So Granny Squares.