The American giant that isn’t afraid: Making a big return to Israeli skies

Delta Air Lines is resuming its daily direct flight route to Israel from JFK Airport in New York, after a temporary suspension due to the security situation in the region and the Houthi missile strike at Ben Gurion Airport.

The decision to resume flights was made following a comprehensive risk assessment conducted by the airline and represents a show of confidence in the current security stability along the flight path to Israel. The company emphasized that it "continues to closely monitor developments in the security arena and conducts operational assessments in accordance with security directives and intelligence reports." Delta Air Lines aircraft, archive (credit: REUTERS)

The renewed route will be operated using Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, among the newest in the airline's fleet, offering an improved passenger experience and more efficient fuel consumption.

The company also issued a "Travel Waiver" document for customers who purchased tickets to Ben Gurion Airport through May 5, 2025 (inclusive), for flights scheduled through May 25, 2025. This document allows flexible changes to bookings for passengers who were forced to alter their plans due to the situation.

Delta is among the few airlines that are resuming flights to Israel in recent weeks, while many others continue to cancel or postpone the return of service to Ben Gurion Airport, including Lufthansa, Air France, British Airways, United Airlines, and easyJet.