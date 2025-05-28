Mobile, foldable, and thinner than an iPhone – Huawei unveils a flexible laptop

If the term “foldable computer” still sounds experimental to you – Huawei is here to remind you that it’s a reality. The Chinese company, considered one of Apple’s main competitors in its local market, has unveiled the MateBook Fold – an especially thin and foldable computer that looks like it was designed in Jony Ive’s studio.

When closed, it’s a 13-inch computer, but with a single unfolding, the screen expands to 18.3 inches – an OLED panel with 3.3K resolution and 1600 nits of brightness. Huawei has integrated a “waterdrop”-style hinge mechanism, designed to allow a completely flat opening or usage at various angles – for viewing, working, or in tablet mode. As for thickness: When open – only 7.3 mm. When folded – 14.9 mm. For comparison: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is thicker. Huawei MateBook Fold (credit: Huawei, official site)

Huawei included an external detachable keyboard with the computer, but if you’ve forgotten it – you can simply place eight fingers on the screen and activate a virtual keyboard. It appears when needed and works in both full layout and when the computer is folded into laptop shape.

The MateBook Fold will be sold only in China at this stage, at a starting price of 23,999 yuan – roughly $3,330. In the U.S.? In Europe? Not in the near future.

And what about Apple? Persistent rumors suggest that Apple is also heading toward a foldable device – somewhere between an iPad and a MacBook – with a similarly sized screen and an advanced hinge. According to estimates, this will only happen in 2027, and judging by the hints, Apple will try to decide at the last minute whether it’s a tablet or a laptop, depending on the operating system.