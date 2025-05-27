Israel’s electricity revolution gains momentum: “Dramatic savings on expenses”

The Energy and Infrastructure Ministry continues to advance the “100,000 Solar Rooftops” program, which aims to strengthen Israel’s energy independence and resilience, allow citizens to generate profitable sources of income, reduce air pollution, and help the government meet its goal of producing 30% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030, according to the ministry.

According to the ministry, the plan is expected to “make solar energy an inseparable part of housing culture in Israel — 50 years after the energy sector was transformed by the mandatory installation of solar water heaters on buildings, a move that reshaped the nation’s housing culture.” They further noted that the initiative has broad economic and strategic advantages.

For Households:

The ministry stated that households can expect “dramatic savings on electricity expenses by selling surplus electricity to the grid, stable annual returns of over 14% for 25 years, and energy independence for homes during routine and emergency power outages.” Solar rooftop (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

For the Country:

The program will strengthen Israel’s energy sector, making it more decentralized, resilient, and diversified, while reducing dependence on external energy sources. The ministry said the plan will ensure a stable electricity supply even in emergencies and will make a significant contribution to maintaining a clean environment.

Additionally, as part of the program, the Energy Ministry stated that several large-scale steps were taken in the past week, including:

National Target Set: The minister officially and bindingly set a national goal of establishing 100,000 new solar rooftops by 2030. This step will help meet Israel’s renewable energy targets and add an installed capacity of 1.6 gigawatts. The policy measures will reinforce the commitment of all relevant entities and stakeholders to participate in advancing the national effort to promote solar energy in the residential sector in Israel.

Tariffs: The Electricity Authority’s plenary approved two new tariff tracks for solar roof owners to enhance investment attractiveness. In the first track, the tariff will be 60 agorot per kWh for the first five years, shortening the return-on-investment period. The second track will be index-linked, allowing for more attractive financing conditions.

Information Access and Public Awareness: To improve the quality of information presented to the public, the Energy and Infrastructure Ministry launched a dedicated website for the general public, where one can easily check — based on residential address — the estimated costs of setting up a solar system, the expected returns, and annual income. All this is provided in a user-friendly and personalized manner: https://renewable.energy.gov.il

Removing Barriers: Following an initiative by the Energy and Infrastructure Ministry, the Knesset approved, a few weeks ago, an extension of the exemption from betterment tax on dual-use and private home solar installations.

The Energy and Infrastructure Minister, Eli Cohen, commented on the matter: “The ‘100,000 Solar Rooftops’ program is a historic step we are taking for the benefit of Israel’s citizens, one that will lead to a revolution in the energy market. Installing solar panels allows roof owners to enjoy additional income and consume electricity during emergencies. It enhances Israel’s energy security while producing non-polluting electricity for the health of all citizens.”