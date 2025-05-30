Forget the municipal pool: Discover the floating water park taking Israel by storm

The north is coming back to life, and the Water Festival is arriving right on time. After more than a year of tense calm, the Sea of Galilee (Kinneret) is once again becoming Israel's top destination for tourism and leisure, with an especially refreshing offering for the upcoming Shavuot holiday. While this holiday, traditionally known as the "Water Festival," used to be an excuse for water fights, now the celebration can be taken to a whole new level — with extreme sports and advanced technology on the blue waters of the Kinneret.
Aqua Kef, Israel’s first and only floating water park, offers a unique aquatic experience in the heart of the Kinneret with exciting and unexpected attractions. Located at Ganim Beach in Tiberias, the park invites visitors to feel their pulse rise with a variety of challenging activities. The park is divided into two main zones, allowing guests to choose their level of thrill:
Family Zone – includes trampolines, jumping platforms, obstacle bridges, a climbing wall, and ladders, suitable for all ages.
Adventure Zone – for thrill-seekers, featuring medium to high-difficulty facilities, including slides and special installations that promise a real extreme experience.
In addition, Aqua Kef offers several innovative attractions:
Aqua Race – water go-karting. A new attraction in Israel that offers a fast-paced water race, with hand-held steering and foot pedals along a challenging course. An 8-minute ride promises nonstop excitement.
Aqua Chill – a floating bus with a VIP area, including a water bar, shaded seating areas, and panoramic views of the Kinneret.
Aqua Tag – a family-friendly water-gun battle on kayaks, offering an especially fun splash war.
For visitors’ convenience, the complex also includes Aqua Beach — a certified bathing beach with lawns, shaded areas, lifeguard services, showers, and rental chairs. A snack bar is also available on-site.
How much does it cost?
Aqua Kef: NIS 58 for a 45-minute activity or NIS 85 for a 90-minute activity
Aqua Race: NIS 90 per go-karting session
Ganim Beach is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with free entry. Attractions operate at varying hours (check the website for updates) and are closed on Saturdays and holidays. Organized parking is available across from the beach and near Park Berko.