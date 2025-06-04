Facial scent? Israeli-Japanese project offers personalized aroma via facial AI analysis

The Israeli start-up SOLO Wellbeing (SOLO) and the Japanese giant corporation NTT will collaborate on personalized aroma recommendations based on AI-powered facial analysis. The experience of personalized aroma recommendations, developed in cooperation with NTT East, can be seen and tried out at the Wellness Lounge, which opened on May 19, 2025, in Shinjuku-south, Tokyo, Japan.

The collaboration was initiated and supported by NTT Israel, which connects Israeli start-ups with the NTT Group, a giant Japanese corporation with approximately 330,000 employees worldwide, 1,000 subsidiaries globally, and annual sales exceeding $100B.

The system developed by SOLO and NTT East recommends the optimal aroma for each user based on emotional insights extracted from facial analysis and provides it accordingly — thus creating a more valuable personalized experience.

The Wellness Lounge is an experimental space based on co-creation that provides visualization of the users’ physical and mental state using advanced technologies and offers them tailored experiences and environments accordingly. The project, operated by NTT EAST, NTT DATA, and Storyline, aims to improve overall quality of life through cooperation with various partner companies.

In the "HINATA area" of the complex, under the theme "Awakening," a space was designed to promote concentration and reduce stress. As part of this, SOLO’s contactless AI facial analysis technology is used to visualize the emotional and psychological state of the users. The complex opened on May 19, 2025, in Shinjuku-south, Tokyo, Japan.

Izumi Kosaka, Customer Relations Manager, NTT Israel: "NTT Israel serves as a central gateway for the activities of Israeli companies in Japan and worldwide. The collaboration with SOLO is an excellent example of this, as we integrate the advanced technologies of Israeli companies into our systems and services. We are here to be a bridge connecting Israeli innovation with the Japanese and international markets, and we believe such collaborations will lead to many successes and joint growth."

Roy Tal, CEO of SOLO: "SOLO’s Israeli technology can analyze hundreds of points in facial expressions and muscles from any camera in real time, identifying emotional states, stress levels, and behavior patterns — contactlessly, with full privacy, in less than five seconds. Together with NTT, we translated these insights to create a personalized wellness experience. This is a first step toward a future where technological products truly understand us — and act in our favor, in real time. The user experience of tomorrow will be more personal, sensitive, and human — just as we expect from someone who really knows us."

About NTT

The NTT Corporation consists of about 1,000 subsidiaries, with approximately $100B in annual sales, more than 330,000 employees worldwide, and operations in over 80 countries. To date, NTT has invested in over 10 Israeli companies and since establishing its lab about three years ago, has conducted nearly 80 POCs (Proof of Concepts) with Israeli start-ups and completed 19 collaborations between Israeli start-ups and NTT’s branches and customers worldwide, including in the digital health field.

About Solo Wellbeing

SOLO is an Israeli company developing and providing AI-based facial analysis solutions. Using advanced camera-based facial analysis, SOLO’s technology identifies and decodes human facial expressions and emotions. These data integrate into customer companies’ products and platforms, contributing to global business growth and increased operational efficiency.