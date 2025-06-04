Israel's answer to flight cancellations: Arkia brings the exotic destination back to the flight map

After a long period of flight cancellations and travel restrictions, refreshing news arrives for Israeli vacationers: Arkia Airlines announced today the renewal of its direct flight route to the Seychelles — a move that comes just in time after Air Seychelles declared it would suspend its flights to Israel until August.

The direct flights will begin on Friday, June 20, 2025, and will operate once a week using the Airbus A330-200, which offers three classes: A luxurious business class with 18 spacious seats, Economy Plus, and standard economy.

“In light of the ongoing cancellations by foreign airlines, Arkia continues to listen to Israeli travelers and meet high demand by restoring the direct route to the Seychelles,” said Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz. “This move joins the expansion of our New York route with the addition of a Dreamliner aircraft and two extra weekly flights, as part of the company’s growing operations.”

Seychelles (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

One-way ticket prices are particularly attractive: Starting at $400 for economy class and from $600 for business class, offering a competitive alternative for those looking to reach one of the world’s most exotic and sought-after vacation destinations.

Business class passengers will enjoy premium service including dedicated check-in, full flatbed seats, increased baggage allowance, personalized comfort kits, refined culinary service, and access to the Dan Lounge at Ben Gurion Airport.

Flights are scheduled to depart from Tel Aviv on Fridays at 07:00 and return from Seychelles on Saturdays at 11:00, with a flight time of approximately 6 hours each way. In addition to the direct flights, Arkia will also offer vacation packages that include flights and accommodation at selected hotels. Arkia Business Class (credit: RAFI DELOYA)

"Especially during this period, we are doing everything we can to meet the needs of the Israeli public, to keep the skies open, and to allow everyone who wants to get a breath of fresh air abroad," Berlowitz added.

The return of the Seychelles route aligns with a broader trend of strengthening tourism ties between Israel and exotic destinations and serves as an important alternative at a time when many foreign airlines continue to suspend their operations in Israel due to the security situation.

The Seychelles, located in the Indian Ocean about 1,500 kilometers east of the African coast, are known as a luxury tourist destination with white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and a calm, exclusive atmosphere. They are considered an ideal spot for honeymoons and family vacations.