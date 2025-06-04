Good news for parents: Free entry for children under 16 at the northern site

The Hamat Gader site, located in the southern Golan Heights, reopened about six months ago after a prolonged closure during the war. It is now announcing a special summer promotion that will bring joy to many families: From June 1 to August 31, children under the age of 16 in any nuclear family will be granted free entry on weekdays.

“The kids are on us – come enjoy it all – hot and cold,” says the site management at the launch of the promotion, which offers a family outing that includes the cold pool and splash slide area, alongside the hot springs known for their health benefits.

Hamat Gader, which has been operating for over four decades, is situated on a historic site that was known for its healing properties as far back as the time of Herod. The location features a unique setting where four hot springs emerge from the earth at an average temperature of 39°C, containing rich thermo-mineral waters.

Visitors at Hamat Gader (credit: Hamat Gader)

The site management clarified that the promotion is valid throughout the summer months on all weekdays, but it does not apply on religious holidays observed by various communities (Jewish, Muslim, Christian, and Druze).

The decision to grant free admission to children is part of a growing trend among tourist sites in northern Israel that are seeking to encourage the return of visitors to the region and to help revive the local economy, which has suffered greatly in recent months.