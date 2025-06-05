The golden age on the rooftop: This is what the perfect penthouse looks like for a retired couple

In a gated complex in the heart of Herzliya, surrounded by a Japanese-style pool and a carefully maintained community atmosphere, lies an impressive penthouse that represents a growing trend in the Israeli real estate market - retirees upgrading their living situation. The apartment, designed by Max and Eli Keinan, reflects a new concept of living space for a couple in their sixties who chose to stay in the city they’ve lived in all their lives, but move into a new and customized format.

Contrary to the modern concept of open spaces, the residents requested a clear separation between the different areas of the apartment. The designers created a clever solution using a dual-purpose central wall in the middle of the space: On one side, a television facing the living room, and on the other, a rich cabinet for the dining area - an approach that creates a visual division while making optimal use of the space. Design and planning by Max and Eli Keinan (credit: Oded Smadar)

The kitchen, designed adjacent to the dining area, was planned to allow comfortable movement and high accessibility - one of the main considerations in planning for an older population. “The kitchen is a meeting point between function and aesthetics,” explain the designers, “and it is one of the most frequently used spaces by the residents.”

One of the most ingenious solutions in the apartment is a multifunctional space located between the living room and an additional room, enclosed with a glass system. On a daily basis, the space functions as part of the living room, with a prominent turquoise-colored sofa that adds color to the central area; during hosting, with the push of a door, it transforms into an intimate and separate guest room. Design and planning by Max and Eli Keinan (credit: Oded Smadar)

Even the hallway, which in many apartments is a “dead” space, was creatively converted into a “grandkids’ corner” - a space with a wooden bookshelf, games, and a PlayStation console, which can be closed off with a mobile glass partition when needed. The wall is decorated with a colorful artwork by Tzvika Horesh, specially commissioned to add warmth and contrast to the cream tones that dominate the apartment.

The spacious master suite was created by removing one of the original bedrooms and includes a private bathroom, an intimate balcony, and a full-sized walk-in closet. “The entire suite was designed with long-term comfort in mind,” emphasize the designers, “with accessible furniture, wide openings, continuous and airy flooring.” Design and planning by Max and Eli Keinan (credit: Oded Smadar)

The design by Max and Eli Keinan demonstrates how senior living does not have to look institutional or merely functional. Through precise and sensitive planning, the apartment successfully combines aesthetic design with built-in accessibility solutions - without one coming at the expense of the other.

“Moving into this penthouse symbolizes not just a change in location for the residents - but a new beginning, perfectly suited to who they are today,” the designers conclude. This project reflects a growing trend in the real estate market, in which the 60+ audience seeks not just a home, but a living environment that will support their well-being for many years to come.