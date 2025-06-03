PencilVac: Dyson unveils its thinnest and lightest vacuum yet

If you thought Dyson could no longer surprise you – think again. The British company, which has become a symbol of all things vacuum-related, is unveiling one of its most intriguing products yet: The lightest and thinnest vacuum it has ever produced – the PencilVac. This is an ultra-thin handheld vacuum, with a diameter of just 38 mm – the same as the company’s Supersonic hair dryer. The weight? Less than two kilograms.

What makes the PencilVac special is that the motor, battery, and electronics are all hidden inside the slim handle – with no external protrusions. It’s a single-body thin vacuum, and someone looking at it from a distance likely wouldn’t guess it’s a vacuum cleaner.

The PencilVac is designed to replace the Omni-glide, which was released in 2021, and it’s not only lighter and thinner – it also features a new cleaning head. Instead of two brushes, it has four, called Fluffycones. Their cone-shaped design causes long hairs to slide out and be sucked up instead of getting stuck. The brushes also extend slightly to the sides to improve corner cleaning and are equipped with green LED lighting to reveal dirt – replacing the laser used in previous models.

Dyson PencilVac (credit: DYSON, official website)

Inside the handle is a new motor just 28 mm in size, spinning at 140,000 RPM and delivering 55AW of suction power. There’s also a dual filtration system that prevents clogs and maintains consistent performance as the vacuum fills up. The dustbin is smaller than usual but includes a new compression mechanism that maximizes space.

The vacuum connects magnetically to a dedicated charging dock, and it has a small screen that displays suction mode and remaining battery time. For the first time – Dyson allows the vacuum to connect to the MyDyson app, with access to advanced settings, filter cleaning reminders, and maintenance tutorials. Dyson PencilVac (credit: DYSON, official website)

Yes, there are also trade-offs: The vacuum is suitable for hard floors and not for carpets, it doesn’t convert into a short handheld vacuum like some other models, and its run time is limited to 30 minutes on the most energy-efficient setting. On the other hand, additional batteries can be purchased and swapped in.

And what about the price? For now, Dyson hasn’t released details, but what’s clear – the vacuum will launch first in Japan later this year and will only arrive in the U.S. in 2026.