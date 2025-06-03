The creams that will protect you and give you perfect skin

Today’s sun protection creams are much more than just a barrier against the sun – they’ve become sophisticated skincare products that combine protection with skin treatment. For International Sunscreen Day (May 27), we’ve gathered eight products that prove sun protection is now much more than a health requirement.

Glowing from the sun

The Koreans know what they’re doing, and the SO.KO brand, which gave rise to a whole generation of skincare enthusiasts, is launching for the first time a sunscreen that’s like a glass of cold water on a hot day. With SPF 50 and additions of tea tree oil, coconut, and green tea, it’s not just protective but also nourishing. The light texture absorbs in seconds, and the dewy finish makes it a perfect base for makeup—or just for skin that looks like it drank eight glasses of water. Price: NIS 50, available at Super-Pharm stores and online. SO.KO (credit: PR)

Liquid gold on the skin

Ever wondered what it feels like to sunbathe like a Greek goddess while still protecting your skin? The new tanning oil from NUXE provides the perfect answer. This French oil offers high protection of SPF 50 and, as a bonus, a subtle golden shimmer that will turn your legs into an eye-catching magnet on the beach. With a water-resistant formula and a pump that doesn’t waste a drop, it’s a must-have item for anyone who loves that sun-kissed glow. Price: NIS 199, available at Super-Pharm, Guilty website, and selected pharmacies.

NUXE (credit: PR)

A mineral solution

Sometimes we avoid applying sunscreen because it’s greasy, whitening, or just unpleasant on the skin. The mineral sunscreen SUN & GLOW by Dr. Or offers an elegant solution to this problem with a formula that becomes almost invisible. With SPF 50+ from a purely mineral source (no questionable chemicals), it also nourishes with antioxidants and soothes the skin. Suitable for the whole family, even for babies from six months, and is especially hypoallergenic. No scent, no greasiness, just protected and happy skin. Price: NIS 141.50. Dr. Or (credit: PR)

Protection by an expert’s signature

Yafa Maximov launches a new skincare series after three years of development. The Protective Day Cream with SPF 50 solves the daily dilemma of protection without greasiness. With an effective concentration of niacinamide and antioxidants, it absorbs surprisingly quickly and combines moisture and protection from sun and environmental damage. Instead of struggling with greasy layers, you can finally shield yourself from the sun comfortably and fight signs of aging along the way. Price: NIS 210 for 100 ml. Yafa Maximov (credit: DAN PEREZ)

Vitamin protection

Have sensitive skin and nothing seems to work? The Korean brand SOME BY ME offers the V10 sunscreen that looks like a magical solution to every problem: lightweight, SPF 50, doesn’t sting the eyes and doesn’t leave embarrassing white streaks. Like a vitamin cocktail for your skin, the cream packs ten types of vitamins and hyaluronic acid, so it nourishes and hydrates while protecting. Price: NIS 75.9, available at Super-Pharm. SOME BY ME (credit: PR)

A primer that also protects

Why use three layers when you can do it with one? Dermalogica offers a holistic solution with Porescreen 40 – a mineral sunscreen with a primer effect. The silky texture blurs pores and gives the skin an even tone, while protecting with SPF 40. Bonuses include niacinamide for brightening and acids for smoothing, making it the ultimate multitasker for your morning routine. Price: NIS 274, available on Dermalogica’s website. Expensive? Relatively. Worth it? Totally. Dermalogica (credit: PR)

Renew protection without ruining your makeup

1:00 p.m., the sun is at its peak, and your perfect makeup is at risk because you need to reapply sunscreen. Garnier brings good news with its new SPF 50+ protection spray designed to be applied over makeup. The revolutionary formula of micro-particles doesn’t flake or smudge, and as a bonus includes vitamin C and E to brighten the skin and fight pigmentation spots. The spray is compact, fits in any bag, and leaves a transparent and glowing finish. Price: NIS 64.90 for 75 ml, available at pharmacy chains. Garnier (credit: ERAN LEVY)

