iDigital expands its offerings and launches a line of smart photography equipment

Ahead of the summer vacation, the iDigital chain is presenting a variety of smart and mobile photography accessories designed for users who want to document experiences independently, even without professional experience. The new products focus on accessible photography technologies—with an emphasis on mobility, ease of use, and advanced performance—and are intended to enable high-quality photography in a variety of environments: from nature trips to everyday use in the city.

According to the company, the new equipment is suitable for both technology enthusiasts and content creators who are looking for fast and efficient solutions without the need for heavy equipment or prior training. Each of the devices is based on a combination of advanced hardware with artificial intelligence applications or stabilization systems, allowing for smooth and stable shooting even in motion.

Compact Drone with 4K Camera – Also for Indoor Use

One of the main products is a lightweight drone equipped with a 4K camera, intended for users looking for a relatively simple way to capture bird’s-eye view footage. The drone supports 360-degree shooting, includes the ActiveTrack function for intelligent tracking of moving objects, and offers a safety casing with propeller guards that allow it to be operated even in enclosed spaces. The cost of the drone is NIS 999, and it is marketed as a compact photography solution for travelers, amateur creators, and those looking for an easy-to-operate gadget.

Gimbal with AI Camera – Automatic Shooting Without the Need for an App

Alongside the drone, the chain also offers a photography gimbal that includes a built-in smart camera with real-time facial recognition and tracking capabilities. Unlike many products on the market that require a dedicated app connection, the device operates independently and automatically directs itself at the filmed object without the need for separate configuration. The product is especially suitable for users interested in accurate shooting of themselves or others—for example, during vlogs, family events, or video calls on the move. The price of the gimbal is NIS 789.

Osmo Mobile 7P from DJI – Seventh-Generation Stabilization for Smartphones

Another product joining the selection is the Osmo Mobile 7P gimbal from DJI, one of the world’s leading companies in stabilization solutions for photography. The model is intended for use with smartphones, includes DJI’s seventh-generation stabilization technology, and also offers object tracking with ActiveTrack technology. The device folds for easy carrying and is considered particularly suitable for daily photography, travel, or mobile content creation. Its price is NIS 789.