Starting from $199 one-way: Israeli airline launches new route to Europe

Arkia Airlines continues its aggressive expansion and is launching, for the first time, a direct flight route from Tel Aviv to Geneva, Switzerland — a move that comes at a perfect time as foreign airlines continue to cancel their flights to Israel.

The new route will begin operations on July 7 with two weekly flights on Mondays and Wednesdays, with introductory prices starting at $199 one-way — a particularly competitive rate for a prestigious and sought-after destination like Geneva.

"Arkia continues to expand its range of destinations, and after launching direct routes to New York and the Seychelles, we are now opening a new route to another major destination: Geneva," said Oz Berlowitz, CEO of Arkia. "This is an important destination economically, commercially, and for tourism from the Israeli public's perspective."

Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz (credit: Shay Yehezkel)

Berlowitz emphasized the unique situation in the aviation market: "We are witnessing foreign airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet continuing to cancel their flights to Israel — moves that are taking place during a time of rising demand and frequent changes in the aviation industry. I call on the public to continue placing their trust in Arkia, which has flown consistently, even during the most challenging moments."

Geneva is an especially attractive destination for the Israeli public, as it is one of Europe’s most central and influential cities. The city combines luxury tourism with a significant economic and diplomatic presence, featuring a concentration of international institutions, a vibrant cultural scene, proximity to leading ski resorts, and popular entertainment and shopping centers.

The launch of the Geneva route joins a series of significant expansions by Arkia this year. The company recently announced the addition of two more weekly flights to New York — bringing the total to five direct weekly flights to the destination. Additionally, the airline has resumed its direct route to the Seychelles, which will begin operating on June 20 with one weekly flight using the new Airbus A330-200, which includes a luxurious business class section.