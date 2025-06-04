This hotel abroad could solve the problem for every kosher-observant traveler

Exciting news for traditional and kosher-observant families who want to enjoy a vacation in Greece without compromising on dietary laws — Israel Canada Hotels has opened a glatt kosher Brown Beach resort in Chalkida, Greece, located on the seafront just an hour’s drive from Athens.

The resort, which underwent a complete renovation about two years ago, has now become the only glatt kosher facility in the area. Located right on the beach in Chalkida, it offers a blend of luxury and elegance, with meals prepared under the strict kosher supervision of Rabbi Avraham Dov Charlap.

The facility includes two fully separate kitchens — one for meat and one for dairy — each overseen by a permanent on-site mashgiach (kashrut supervisor) under the rabbi’s guidance. In addition, there is an active synagogue on the premises with a Torah scroll available for guests.

Brown Beach in Chalkida, Greece (credit: Giorgos Sideris)

Brown Beach features 119 rooms and suites designed in a Greek style. The spacious and comfortable rooms are suitable for families. The hotel includes a sea-view pool, spa, fitness center, private beach, soccer field, tennis courts, kids’ club, and various sports activities.

Guests can enjoy rich, kosher meat meals with a Mediterranean Greek flair in the hotel’s restaurant. At the pool bar, light kosher dairy meals are served, and on the hotel’s beach, a snack bar offers light kosher meat dishes. The hotel also accommodates celebrations and conferences in green outdoor spaces overlooking the sea, as well as in indoor event halls.

Yael Biderman, Vice President of Marketing for Israel Canada Hotels, stated: "Brown Beach Resort in Chalkida now allows traditional and religious families to enjoy a relaxing Greek beach vacation without worrying about kosher meals."

To celebrate the relaunch, the hotel chain is offering special rates starting at €144 per couple per night including bed and breakfast, and €192 per couple per night on a half-board basis, including during the Shavuot holiday.

Just an hour’s drive from Athens Airport, Chalkida invites travelers to experience its authentic charm, picturesque views, vibrant Greek culture, and the turquoise beaches of Evia. The town also serves as the gateway to Evia, one of Greece’s largest and most diverse islands.

Chalkida is home to one of the oldest synagogues in Greece, offering visitors a glimpse into centuries of Jewish communal life. For families seeking kid-friendly activities, a modern water park is located just a 30-minute drive from the hotel in the town of Eretria. One of the most unique attractions in Chalkida is the rare tidal phenomenon in the Euripus Strait.