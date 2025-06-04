This destination will be the big hit of the summer – and everyone’s rushing there!

An old-new destination is rising in popularity among Israelis dreaming of the perfect summer vacation at a reasonable price. Albania, the hidden gem of the Balkans, has become the big hit of summer 2025, and Sun d’Or, part of the EL AL Group, is responding to the growing demand.

The company is increasing its summer flight schedule in order to meet the high demand for nearby summer vacation destinations. For the destination of Tirana in Albania, considered the hit of summer 2025, the company is adding 2 weekly flights, operating a total of 5 weekly flights on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, with return flights to Israel on Saturday nights.

As a result of the expanded flight schedule, thousands of additional seats will be available for purchase during the summer season, allowing more Israelis to experience the magic of Albania.

Panoramic view of Tirana, Albania (credit: INGIMAGE)

CEO of Sun d’Or, part of the EL AL Group, Gal Gershon: “We are attentive to the high demand and are happy to now offer 5 weekly flights to Tirana, Albania. This summer we launched the direct flight route to Albania for the first time, and it’s proving to be the hit of summer 2025.”

He adds: “This destination, considered a gem of the Balkans, is friendly to the Israeli crowd and offers magical beaches, stunning nature, great food — all just a short flight away and at affordable prices.”