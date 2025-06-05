The suitcase collection of the country's most famous house

One of the world's leading suitcase and bag brands reveals the new collection in the Big Brother house — the country's most famous house — in a particularly colorful launch. Also in the upcoming season, expected to air during the month of May, the housemates will enter equipped with a hard suitcase from the S'CURE series, one of Samsonite’s most recognized and beloved series, which has been considered a design icon for more than 12 years.

For the summer, alongside five classic colors (black, dark blue, turquoise, red, and silver-gray), two new colors will be launched in a limited edition: Orange and dark green. Each housemate will receive the largest model in the series, with a volume of 138 liters — an impressive capacity enough to serve as a "wardrobe" for the entire duration of their stay in the house.

The long-standing collaboration between Samsonite and "Big Brother," ongoing for 15 consecutive seasons, created broad exposure for the brand among diverse audiences and led in previous seasons to a significant increase in demand and sales. The suitcases received extensive media buzz and a prominent presence on the screen.

Samsonite (credit: PR)

Yarden Wax, CEO of Samsonite Israel: "Over 15 consecutive seasons, the collaboration with 'Big Brother' has become a tradition that connects Samsonite with wide audiences. This season as well, we gave every contestant a spacious and particularly comfortable suitcase that will accompany them throughout their entire stay in the house and until the grand finale. Beyond the impressive appearance and the high demand generated by the suitcases, this connection allows us to authentically, daily, and meaningfully reveal the new collections."