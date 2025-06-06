Galaxy to your home: Dynamica and Wolt launch innovative move with Galaxy S25 Edge

The cooperation between the Dynamica chain and the delivery service Wolt continues to develop, this time around the launch of Samsung’s new flagship device – the Galaxy S25 Edge. Starting this week, the device can be ordered directly through the Wolt app and received at home within about half an hour, in selected areas in Tel Aviv and the center. This move joins the growing trend of integrating fast delivery services in the consumer electronics field.

According to the joint announcement from the two companies, the service is available according to Wolt’s operating hours and from designated Dynamica branches. Additionally, the first 50 buyers will receive a Galaxy SmartTag – a tracking accessory from Samsung – as a gift.

The move continues a marketing line that began with the launch of the iPhone 16 on the Wolt app, aiming to enable immediate purchase of technological products without the need to wait for standard deliveries or to go to stores. Yaron Kadosh, Vice President of Sales at Dynamica, said, “The joint move with Wolt brings technological innovations directly to customers’ doorsteps, without waiting, without standing in line, and with a unique gift. Dynamica continues to lead the shopping experience in Israel, with speed, convenience, and the most advanced service available.”

“The launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge on the Wolt app is a direct continuation of our vision to make Wolt a convenient and worthwhile consumer platform,” said Israel Avrahami, Retail Vice President, Wolt Israel. “Today, more than ever, customers expect to receive everything quickly and easily, and we are here to provide that. The connection with Dynamica allows us to make one of the most talked-about products on the market immediately accessible, with a familiar and beloved user experience. It’s another step in how shopping happens—just order, and the device is on its way.”

At this stage, the move is limited to the Gush Dan area, and it was not disclosed whether it will expand to other areas around the country.

The Thinnest Smartphone in the World, for Now

The Galaxy S25 Edge is launched at a time when the entire market is waiting for answers from Apple – ahead of the iPhone 17 Air announcement in September (according to rumors). Samsung is ahead of competitors with a first-of-its-kind device featuring a titanium structure only 5.8 mm thick, along with a new thermal design for the cooling chamber. The 3,900 mAh battery balances performance and mobility, and the screen – a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with QHD+ resolution – offers a variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz and is protected by the latest generation Gorilla Glass Ceramic.

The processor in the device is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Elite for Galaxy – a Qualcomm-adapted version built especially for Samsung and tightly integrated with Galaxy AI capabilities. Alongside the processor, 12 GB of RAM are included, making the device a powerful tool able to handle heavy tasks, media editing, and resource-intensive apps while maintaining efficient power consumption.

In the photography field, the S25 Edge includes a main 200-megapixel sensor with support for advanced night photography, a ProVisual image processing engine, and all the known Samsung AI features to assist with shooting, automatic correction, and content creation. The result is a photography system designed not only for enthusiasts but also for professional users, emphasizing sharpness, natural colors, and performance in challenging lighting conditions.