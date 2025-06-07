When Israeli FemTech meets East Asia

Shelly Bloch, entrepreneur and founder of the FemTech IL community, was hosted yesterday at Asia’s annual health summit held in Hong Kong and presented technologies focusing on women's health and unique needs, which also intersect with other sectors.

Bloch spoke about the reasons why a market that constitutes half of the world's population has been neglected for years and the trends that led to change. In this context, Bloch reviewed the developments and barriers in the field and Israel's role in promoting innovative health solutions for women. She also emphasized that maintaining women’s health requires a broad perspective in daily life, while technological aspects are only one component within it.

The Hong Kong international trade company – HKTDC – hosted this week the Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH), which takes place annually in Hong Kong and brings together dozens of experts, decision-makers, investors, and representatives from the fields of health, science, and high-tech. Parallel to ASGH, the annual medical conference of Hong Kong took place, during which an Israeli pavilion was inaugurated this year, showcasing unique technologies and attracting thousands of visitors and importers from around the world.

As part of her visit to Hong Kong, Bloch will also participate in the event InnovateHER: FemTech Unplugged, at the city's Jewish community center, organized by the Economic Mission of Israel's Foreign Trade Administration to Hong Kong and Macau in cooperation with the Jewish Women's Association, in order to continue promoting and raising awareness of the need for increased attention to women's needs — which are not limited to motherhood and fertility — in startups and technological solutions across various fields.

According to Wolf Communications, HKTDC's representative in Israel, the participation of Israeli companies and speakers in conferences and professional opportunities in Hong Kong reflects Hong Kong's continued status as a global center in the fields of exhibitions, finance, and health.

Hong Kong is an accessible and convenient destination for international business, with an English-speaking and Western-style business environment, providing excellent access to markets in the East. For more than a decade, the local delegation has worked to strengthen trade and technological cooperation between Israel and Hong Kong, and such flagship events highlight the cooperation and good relations between the countries.