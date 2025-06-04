A new food chain is being launched that will change the equation in the market

A new addition to the supermarket chains market in Israel: This coming Thursday, the new food chain Shai Market will be launched. According to entrepreneur Ronen Ganon, one of the owners of the Ganon Group, this is another step in his entry into the retail industry, after having already partnered in establishing the Neto Hishachon chain together with the Sapir Group.

Now, Ganon claims he is launching a new neighborhood-market-style chain and promises proximity to the customer, a shopping experience, and competitive prices. In addition to a variety of products, the chain will also offer strict kosher certifications, aiming to cater to all sectors.

“It’s time to allow the customer to shop close to home, enjoy variety, service, a shopping experience, and also a reasonable price. We are here to change this equation, to offer a rich selection of products, brands, fresh meats and poultry, smoked fish, and a shopping experience — right near home,” noted Ganon.

The chain’s first branch will open this coming Thursday in the Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood in Jerusalem, and during the coming quarter, three more branches are expected to open. Ganon notes that they intend to expand rapidly to every city in Israel. Shai Market (credit: Ganon Group, official site)

Among the prices that will be offered at the first branch:

Angus steak – NIS 79.90 per kg

Chicken thighs – 2 kg for NIS 100

Watermelon – NIS 2.90 per kg

White cabbage – NIS 1.90 per kg

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream – 2 units for NIS 33

Baraka tahini – NIS 8.90

Eight-pack of flavored soda (1.5 liters) – NIS 20