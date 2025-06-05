The new collection from Denmark has landed in Israel – and it’s more beautiful than ever

Iconic design pieces in an organic shape, full of softness and flow, with new and stunning natural raw materials such as smoked oak and new types of marble that blend into the home environment to create perfect harmony. The new collection from Bolia Denmark is more surprising than ever – and it's already here.

To mark the launch of the collection in Israel – at Prat Living stores – a special one-week-only sale: 15% off all brand items. Dining areas, coffee tables, sofas, armchairs, chairs, dressers, rugs, a summer outdoor collection, and of course accessories. The sale will take place between June 6 and 13 at Prat Living stores, Levontin Tel Aviv.

Among the items:

Núvol Sofa – the modular Núvol sofa, with its organic and flexible shape, brings the art of modern design into your home. The sofa, named after the Catalan word for "cloud," offers a soft and pampering seating experience that will always make you feel like you're on a cloud. The sofa can be customized with a variety of upholstery fabrics or high-quality leather and chosen from a range of modules that can also serve as separate armchairs, giving you the option to redesign and adapt your space at any time according to your changing aesthetic preferences.

The modular Núvol sofa. Prat Living (credit: PR)

Mix coffee table – natural marble. Now in an oval version. The Mix coffee table is an exceptional artisan creation. The oak wood frame and legs, available in various finishes, are crafted using a steam-bending technique, with a groove for the marble tabletop available in a variety of shades or terrazzo. The combination of warm wood with the cool surface and the contrast between the soft curved frame and the powerful stone surface creates a stunning table that adds character to your space. In the new collection, the successful Mix table is available in a new shape – a gorgeous oval version. Mix coffee table. Prat Living (credit: PR)

Lucen – lighting inspired by Japan and Denmark. The Lucen pendant lamps, designed by Ferriani Sbolgi for Bolia – Denmark, combine Japanese and Danish design traditions. They are made of a light metal frame wrapped in oak rings and delicate fabrics, and are FSC-certified for environmental quality. The lamps emit a soft and calming light, suitable for any space in the home. Available in a variety of perfect shapes that add a design statement and richness to any room.

Seed Armchair – comfort and elegance. The Seed armchair, designed by Hans Thyge & Co, offers a combination of comfort and elegance. It is available with a four-way metal base or wooden legs and can be upholstered in a variety of fabrics or leather. Its ergonomic design provides perfect back support, making it ideal for reading corners or relaxing in the living room. Seed Armchair. Prat Living (credit: PR)

Luxe drinks cabinet – a drinks cabinet in a retro New York style: The Luxe drinks cabinet is an elegant and beautiful piece that will bring lots of chic into your space. The unique herringbone pattern gives this stylish piece an exclusive and luxurious appearance. The smoked oak tone elevates the cabinet to a unique world of retro New York–style flair. Luxe drinks cabinet. Prat Living (credit: PR)

To preview the full collection, visit the stores and the website.