From sleepy town to tourist hotspot: A surprising new hotel location

Once considered a sleepy city, Modi'in is preparing to welcome its first hotel. The Jacob Hotels chain, which currently operates about ten hotels across Israel, will open an 85-room hotel at Azrieli Modi'in Center in the first quarter of 2025.

Spanning 5,200 square meters, the hotel will offer guests a spa, a bar-restaurant with a unique culinary concept, and an event terrace overlooking Anava Park. It will also feature a business hall, meeting rooms, and a synagogue. Interior design is led by the David Leventhal studio, and the entire structure adheres to international green building standards. The design combines modern elements with natural materials, with the building wrapped in an aluminum grid and constructed to meet the international green building standard (LEED GOLD V4), emphasizing energy efficiency and eco-friendly materials. Azrieli, Modiin (credit: Yossi Sodri)

"We recognized Modi'in's potential two decades ago," says Dana Azrieli, Chairperson of the Azrieli Group. According to her, the hotel is part of a broader development, which will include a medical center in collaboration with Clalit Health Services. The center will feature an emergency room, imaging facilities, and operating rooms. "We've created an integrated complex offering guests everything in one place—from shopping and restaurants to a state-of-the-art medical center and a green park," she adds.

The strategic location, near the train station and just a 15-minute drive from Ben Gurion Airport, is expected to attract diverse audiences, from business travelers to families and airline crews. The hotel is part of the Azrieli Modi'in Center, which includes approximately 58,000 square meters of office, commercial, and rental residential spaces. The medical center, set to span 8,000 square meters, is expected to open in 2026 and serve as another major draw for hotel guests.