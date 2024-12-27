Keeping the home warm with the right furniture - even outdoors, even in winter

When temperatures drop and the rain starts to drizzle, we often give up sitting on the balcony or in the garden, waiting for spring to bring back sunny days. However, winter is actually the perfect time to rediscover the magic of being outdoors by creating an inviting winter space that brings us closer to nature, the home, and a sense of warmth. The experts at Keter are here to help us design a cozy outdoor corner perfect for sipping tea, cuddling with a blanket, and indulging in a winter ambiance—all without sacrificing style and outdoor aesthetics.

The Garden as a Welcoming Winter Space

Winter gives the garden or balcony a unique, intimate, and peaceful character, allowing you to experience the outdoor area differently. The Israeli winter offers many days suitable for being outside, and with the right planning, you can transform the exterior space into a meaningful extension of your home—even when it's cold. For winter garden design, consider elements like benches made from moisture-resistant materials, seating areas with durable cushions, and functional storage furniture.

Weather-resistant products provide an ideal solution for aesthetic storage year-round. For example, the vertical storage shed from Keter's Signature Collection looks just like natural wood but is crafted with technology that withstands rain, cold, and moisture without the need for maintenance. The shed features a strong floor to prevent water seepage and two internal shelves for smart and convenient storage. It can be installed on any balcony or yard, creating a quiet and beautiful outdoor space that invites relaxation and enjoyment of nature, even in chilly weather.

Warmth Comes from Within—and Outside

Enjoying the outdoors in winter depends on adding elements that create a sense of warmth. Cozy fleece blankets, soft moisture-resistant cushions, and comfortable mattresses will add a warm and inviting touch to your outdoor furniture. Additionally, solar LED lamps or hanging lanterns can create an intimate atmosphere without relying on electricity. Adding a portable heater or a small fire pit will help combat the cold. However, it's essential to ensure that the warm elements blend harmoniously with the overall design without creating a sense of "clutter." LG Stand By Me (credit: PR)

Smart and Versatile Seating Areas

Incorporating advanced technology can enhance your outdoor experience. The LG StanByMe is a 27-inch portable wireless touch screen that can be adjusted vertically, horizontally, and at an angle with upward or downward tilt.

The screen can be used for watching shows on the balcony, video calls, bedtime story reading for kids, or displaying recipes while cooking. It’s adjustable and portable, allowing for use anywhere, and it operates without a power cord for up to three hours.

Winter Storage Solutions: Design and Functionality

As part of winter preparation, it’s wise to invest in storage solutions to protect outdoor furniture and other items from moisture and dampness. Storage boxes and designer sheds, particularly those by Keter, cater to both minimalist aesthetics and practical space-saving functionality. Their various collections feature storage solutions made from durable materials with a natural wood-like appearance, ensuring that the space remains tidy and stylish even after heavy use during the wet season. Keter (credit: PR)

Connecting to Nature—Even in Winter

A significant part of the winter outdoor experience is the opportunity to connect with nature in a quieter and more serene way. Adding plants, such as succulents and cacti, can enhance the natural ambiance and bring color to the garden, even when everything else seems dormant.

In other words, creating a winter seating area outdoors doesn’t require significant resources or effort. It simply involves the right balance between functionality and design, between a wintry appearance and the need for a cozy and indulgent personal space.