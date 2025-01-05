Spoiler: Here's what New Year's Eve celebrations will look like at the cinema

New Year's Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year for going out. Restaurant tables are snapped up quickly, clubs fill to capacity, and prices soar. This year, the PLANET cinema chain is offering an interesting alternative to traditional New Year's celebrations: An intimate movie night at their VIP complexes, combining premiere screenings with a culinary experience.

The events will be offered in two formats:

In Haifa and Rishon Lezion, there will be a rich dinner alongside two special stations, including a vegan kosher Portobello burger station and an apple streusel station.

At the Beersheba and Zichron Ya’acov locations, a special dish featuring a luxurious Belgian waffle with a variety of toppings will be served.

All locations will offer popcorn, nachos, and beverages.

Among the films being screened: The Ring, Mufasa: The Lion King, Kraven the Hunter, and the premiere of Better Man: The Story of Robbie Williams.

Price:

All-INCLUSIVE complexes: NIS 179 per person

LIGHT complexes: NIS 99.90

(Additional fee applies for online bookings).