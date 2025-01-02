Traveling by bus? Here's how to save 35% on your monthly payment

In Israel, there are several payment methods for public transportation: The traditional Rav-Kav card allows users to purchase periodic contracts such as "Monthly Pass" or "Daily Pass" or load the card with stored monetary value. It also enables eligible populations (youth, seniors, students) to receive a discount profile. Its main drawbacks are the cumbersome reloading process and the need to pay in advance. This means you must predict the number and type of trips in advance and pay upfront—even if you end up traveling less.

There are travel contracts valid only for buses, those combining bus rides with Israel Railways, and contracts based on various travel distances. Passengers must choose the contract they believe will be most cost-effective for them: Stored value or periodic contracts.

Another payment method is by credit card. This year, the Ministry of Transport began allowing such payments, but without the option to receive discounts for different travel plans. For example, a student cannot take advantage of the discounted rate they are eligible for, and a credit card user who exceeds the cost of a "Monthly Pass" will continue to pay for subsequent rides (even if they fall within the free 90-minute transfer window between buses available with other payment methods).

There’s another method that allows significant savings on public transportation fares: Using apps. For instance, while an average Rav-Kav user pays about NIS 94 per month for their trips, a Pango app user pays an average of just NIS 72 for the same trips. This means the average passenger pays 35% less than a Rav-Kav user.

How Does It Work?

Like the Rav-Kav card, Pango charges fixed rates for trips. However, while Rav-Kav requires pre-payment, Pango charges retroactively at the end of the month, factoring in all applicable discounts for the user. The app allows users to set up various discount profiles, such as child, student, or senior profiles. Multiple discount profiles can even be added to one account. For example, a student profile entitles users to a discount on single-trip fares, while a youth profile (ages 18–26) provides discounts on the "Monthly Pass." Activating these profiles adjusts the rates with the relevant discounts.

Pango calculates charges daily, accumulating them until the 24th of each month. It then retroactively applies the most suitable travel contract based on the number of trips the user made, as per the Ministry of Transport’s options. This means that the average passenger pays less compared to equivalent usage with a Rav-Kav or credit card.

How to Add an Existing Discount Profile to the Pango App?

Easily!

Easily!

Tap "Discount Profile" > Select the relevant profile and upload the required documents for approval > The discount will be activated once the documents are approved.

Additional Benefits

Another dimension of savings with Pango is credit accumulation: For every public transportation trip, users on Pango plans earn one NIS of credit. The accumulated credit can be used for paying for parking in blue-and-white zones across the country. This feature is especially attractive for those who sometimes drive and sometimes use public transportation.

There’s even an extra perk! Pango users can enjoy free parking at the Reading parking lot in Tel Aviv when using public transportation in the city on the same day. Here’s how: Park with Pango at Reading from Sunday to Thursday, tap the link received via SMS, confirm the benefit and terms in the parking activation screen, continue to your next destination using public transportation (paying quickly and easily with Pango or the Moovit app, thanks to their collaboration)—and you won’t pay for parking at all!

Convenience Beyond Savings

Using Pango for public transportation also offers convenience. The app provides a family plan where all family members validate rides under one account, allowing you to set up all the different profiles for family members. Additionally, whenever a child validates a ride, the parent receives a notification, keeping them updated on their child’s location. And don’t forget: Every ride earns one NIS of credit. All the credits accumulated by the children go to the parents’ account, which can then be used to pay for blue-and-white parking, saving significant money.

To register for public transportation in the Pango app, click here.