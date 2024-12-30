Both beautiful and tasty: Pantone chooses the Color of the Year for 2025

The color authority Pantone announced that PANTONE 17-1230 "Mocha Mousse" is its Color of the Year for 2025. This deep and refined chocolate-brown hue evokes feelings of comfort, warmth, and tranquility. This year’s choice highlights a desire to return to the roots, focus on classic simplicity, and give new meaning to the connection between design, emotion, and nature.

According to Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute: "We chose Mocha Mousse as the Color of the Year to reflect the growing need for harmony and stability in a rapidly changing world. It’s a color that instills a sense of comfort, symbolizes the culture of small indulgences, and provides moments of escape from everyday life."

The color is considered universal and suitable for various fields—from fashion and textiles to interior design and product branding. Pressman explained that this shade was chosen for its ability to bring people together:"A color that feels like a hug, perfectly suited to an era yearning for warmth and humanity."

RENBY, a soft and embracing shade (credit: PR)

A Connection Between Design and Emotion

Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, spoke about Mocha Mousse’s ability to engage all the senses: "This is an unpretentious classic that allows people to feel close to themselves and to nature. It perfectly fits a world seeking to slow down and focus on what truly matters."

Eiseman added that the color is expected to integrate into a range of design trends that convey a sense of stability, such as natural materials, rough textures, and the use of soft earth tones. Tollman's dot, a perfect shade for seating arrangements (credit: PR)

Impact on Fashion and Design

Designers worldwide are already excited about the selection of Mocha Mousse. According to several industry leaders, the shade is likely to become a popular choice for seasonal clothing and accessories, especially because of its ability to convey sophistication without feeling overly heavy. In interior design, it is ideal for creating cozy and homey spaces.

Italian designer Maria Di Carlo noted: "Mocha Mousse is a color that bridges the modern and the traditional—something that feels familiar yet fresh at the same time." Regba Kitchens, interior Designer: Alona Zilberman (credit: NITZAN HEFNER)

A Message of Unity and Homeliness

The selection of Mocha Mousse represents what Pantone calls a “culture of small indulgences”—the small pleasures in life, like a warm cup of coffee or a sweet treat, that provide moments of calm. Through this color, Pantone seeks to remind us all of the importance of reconnecting with ourselves and our loved ones. Cosentino, coffee-toned wall coverings, even in the bathroom (credit: Ukiyo Kreta)

Mocha Mousse joins Pantone’s distinguished gallery of previous Colors of the Year but stands out for its ability to convey sophisticated simplicity that resonates with everyone. It’s not just a design choice but a global message of calm, warmth, and reconnection.

Soon, we will discover how this color influences the worlds of art, design, and our personal lives throughout 2025.