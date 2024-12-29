Gali shoes network offers: A collection of flashing light sports shoes

At Gali Shoes, little ones this season enjoy a vast variety of shoes that resonate with their rich, imaginative world—shoes sprinkled with magical touches from the children's universe, with a focus on foot comfort and health.

In the spirit of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, Gali Shoes Network offers the stars of the season and the hottest trend in kids' wardrobes: cool sports shoes for boys and girls, featuring flashing lights.

It doesn't get cooler than this! These are sports shoes for boys and girls with a unique feature: with every step, lights embedded in the soles light up, so colorful lights accompany the children's footsteps. The shoes are equipped with Velcro straps for a perfect fit, offering a look that is "trendy, fashionable, and full of style," according to the company.

The collection includes:

For boys: a color palette of blue, gray, black, and white.

For girls: a cheerful palette of pink, rainbow shades, metallic silver, and more, with decorations such as stars, hearts, butterflies, glitter, and more.

Starting at NIS 189.90, and now the entire family's sports shoes are on sale: A second pair for NIS 59.90, valid until January 5, 2025. Available at Gali stores nationwide.