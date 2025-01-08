Luxury dripping from every corner: A peek into Lexus’ new home

Lexus, the Japanese luxury brand, recently inaugurated its new development center in Shimoyama, Japan. The massive, advanced complex is located near Toyota City. Opened in the brand’s 35th year, the center marks an innovative milestone in Lexus’ history, uniting for the first time all company activities under one roof: research and development, design, marketing, sales, and planning.

Spanning an area of 650 dunams (approximately 160 acres), the facility includes advanced testing tracks replicating diverse road conditions from around the world, state-of-the-art design and technology labs, and shared workspaces for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing and Lexus teams. All stages of vehicle development will take place at this site, aiming to create groundbreaking models that enhance driving comfort, safety, and control. Shimoyama, the new home of Lexus (credit: PR)

The center employs about 3,000 experts, including engineers, designers, and test drivers, who have proven their effectiveness in developing innovative vehicles such as the Lexus LBX, the next-generation NX, and the flagship electric vehicle RZ. The advanced tracks at the facility also include a high-speed circuit and routes mimicking roads from various parts of the world, enabling testing under diverse and realistic conditions.

Shimoyama's development concept emphasizes environmental harmony, preserving 60% of the site as green space, establishing an environmental learning center, and thoughtfully integrating development structures into the natural landscape. Environmental preservation and management were key considerations during the development process, including the conservation of trees and greenery covering approximately 60% (650 dunams) of the site and the creation of new green spaces. Shimoyama, the new home of Lexus (credit: PR)

In a speech at the official unveiling earlier this year, Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, said: “About 3,000 people, including development members and test drivers from Lexus and GAZOO Racing, will drive, break, and improve cars here. Although Shimoyama is not a manufacturing plant, cars developed here will travel every road in the world and bring smiles to many faces.”

The western area of the complex will also serve as a visitor center and a hub for creative collaboration with business partners and suppliers, aiming to provide an open space for innovation, encourage new ideas, and offer opportunities for people to interact closely with the cars. Shimoyama, the new home of Lexus (credit: PR)

Dror Goralnik, CEO of Lexus Israel, commented on the initiative: “The opening of the Shimoyama development center symbolizes a new era for Lexus, an era in which the brand unites forces and enhances its capabilities to develop more advanced vehicles tailored to the needs of drivers worldwide. The new facility allows us not only to push the boundaries of technology and design to the limit but also to create a unique driving experience that combines performance with sustainability and environmental responsibility.”