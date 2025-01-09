Hamashbir Lazarchan chain launches a new e-commerce site for the Kenneth Cole brand

Two years after acquiring the exclusive rights to market the American brand Kenneth Cole in Israel, Hamashbir Lazarchan chain continues to expand its operations by launching a new and separate e-commerce site for the brand. The new website will offer a wide and diverse range of products and home textiles, in addition to women's and men's fashion, footwear, accessories, sportswear, underwear, and more.

The new Kenneth Cole website in Israel offers home delivery for a fee of NIS 19.90.

Since acquiring the rights to market the brand in Israel, Mashbir has opened 3 independent Kenneth Cole stores in Israel: in the Kanyon HaZahav mall in Rishon Lezion, the Ayalon Mall in Ramat Gan, and the Mall of Eilat. The launch of the new site is another significant step in expanding the brand in the Israeli market.

Sleeping on Quality and Comfortable Bedding

The KENNETH COLE bedding collection is broad and diverse, characterized by sophisticated patterns that continue the spirit of the brand with delicate floral prints alongside graphic motifs, MIX&MATCH games, and color schemes based on trendy winter hues of blue, gray, burgundy, purple, and natural tones, creating a unique collection. All the bedding in the collection is made of 100% cotton, most of it from high-quality satin fabrics, soft and pleasant with a fabric density of 220-300 threads per inch, making the fabric softer and the touch more pleasant.

On the site, you will also find a wide selection of soft, warming down comforters, with an external fabric composition of 100% cotton percale, thread density of 133/100 40s threads, filling of 30% feathers and 70% down, 30/30 square quilting, and a double seam with piping finish.

Quality in the Bathroom

The towels and bathrobes of KENNETH COLE are luxurious, absorb easily and quickly, and envelop in a soft, pleasant touch. The towel collection is characterized by classic colors such as white and gray, suitable for everyone, with additional shades that provide a total look for the bathroom and bedroom, including green, peach, and cream. KENNETH COLE towels are available in two types: premium towels—thick, soft, and particularly indulgent—and lighter, pampering, and pleasant towels. The towels come in three sizes: face towel, body towel, and oversized towel. KENNETH COLE bathrobes are made from high-quality towel fabric, absorbent, soft, and pampering, woven with stripes in colors matching the bath towels. The unisex robes come in four different sizes.

The KENNETH COLE wellness, body care, and atmosphere products include high-quality skincare items for the face and body, such as soaps, shampoos, and creams, in two series—one for women and one for men.

Indulgent Warmth in the Living Room

On the KENNETH COLE website, you can find a rich, high-quality winter blanket collection, offering a variety of plush blankets and throws in various colors and types. Fleece throws with striped textures, super-soft throws like rabbit fur, or with a zebra stripe texture, lightweight velvet blankets filled with warm polyester fibers, and jacquard fabric blankets with leaf patterns and filled with warming polyester fibers.

To add atmosphere to your living room, the site also offers a selection of high-quality candles with oriental scents that will make the living room and the whole house feel warm, calm, and pleasant. The candles come in elegantly designed containers in a clean style, blending into any home.

Flying in Style

The KENNETH COLE NYC luggage collection consists of high-quality, durable hard-shell suitcase models. The suitcases are made of 100% polycarbonate, a durable and flexible material resistant to breaks. They have high-quality double silicone wheels that make them easy to carry, an adjustable aluminum handle, expansions in all sizes, built-in TSA-standard locks, and a personal name tag. The suitcases come in a variety of colors: black, light olive green, orange, blue, and yellow. The suitcase design is clean and stylish, with an emphasis on practicality and functionality, maximizing storage space. All KENNETH COLE NYC suitcases can be purchased as a set of 3 suitcases (20-inch carry-on, 24-inch medium, and 28-inch large) or as individual suitcases in any size.