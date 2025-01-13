"The Celebrities' Gym" is making its way to Israel, bringing along its remarkable design

Gold's Gym is not just a fitness chain—it's a global institution representing excellence, professionalism, and innovation in fitness. Founded in 1965 in Venice Beach, California, by Joe Gold, the brand set out to create a unique fitness club characterized by high training standards, state-of-the-art facilities, and a commitment to personal growth for every member. The first club, which established its uniqueness, became a global icon, and the brand is now considered one of the leading and most iconic names in fitness.

Undoubtedly, one of the elements that set Gold's Gym apart is the design of its clubs, which distinguishes it from other fitness chains. The meticulous and unique design of each branch is as crucial as the advanced workout machines and equipment. Every detail within the club's space is carefully chosen to convey quality and luxury, creating an unforgettable workout experience. The architectural design of Gold's Gym is entirely distinct from that of other fitness chains. Each branch offers a sense of uniqueness and innovation through design elements that reflect thoughtful planning and adaptation to the space's various functions. The materials used highlight a commitment to professionalism and environmental sustainability. For instance, the gyms are equipped with rubber flooring for comfort, while the studios feature cork flooring, contributing to a warm and pleasant atmosphere. Gold's Gym (credit: PR)

Recycled plastic elements on the walls demonstrate the brand's commitment to environmental conservation and innovative design. Natural materials, such as bricks and wood sourced from Israeli wood factories, give each branch a sense of warmth and uniqueness while maintaining high-quality standards. The use of natural wood and recycled plastic emphasizes the brand's principles of uncompromising quality and environmental care.

Over the years, the 150 kg golden dumbbell has become one of the brand's icons. The dumbbell, representing the founder Joe Gold's surname, is proudly displayed in all branches worldwide. The gold not only ties back to the founder's name but also symbolizes luxury and high standards of equipment and training. In recent years, the dumbbell has also been used to promote challenges and competitions on social media, strengthening interaction with audiences worldwide.

A central design element of the clubs is the "Green Wall"—a designed green wall that has become a hallmark of every branch. This wall, also showcased in the first branch in Venice Beach, California, maintains a connection to the club's heritage and adds a sense of stability and attention to facility quality. Every Gold's Gym branch features a contemporary version of this wall, making it not just a design icon but also a symbol of professionalism and the long journey the brand has undertaken over the decades. Additionally, every branch displays the famous wall with historical photos illustrating the brand's evolution from its founding to its global expansion. These photos, framed by modern design elements, convey a sense of continuity and adherence to the brand's original values.

At the heart of every branch worldwide, there's a defining wall symbolizing the professional connection among trainers and trainees. The central feature, a golden rowing machine, ties back to the founder Joe Gold's name and serves as a professional reference point for every community member. This wall reflects Gold's Gym's ambition to lead the fitness and sculpting field through quality equipment, meticulous design, and a commitment to excellence.

As part of the brand's green philosophy, recycled materials and natural raw materials are an integral part of the club's interior design. One example is the "Scale Wall"—a wall made of bottle caps crafted from recycled plastic, used creatively and inspiringly. This unique raw material was specially imported to Israel to meet the high design standards and continue reflecting the brand's values in its clubs worldwide. Gold's Gym (credit: PR)

Gold's Gym not only offers an extraordinary training experience but also provides members the opportunity to be part of a global community of fitness enthusiasts. Club members can access gyms worldwide with their membership card and enjoy the same high standards wherever they go. This global workout experience allows members to be part of a supportive, inspiring, and challenging community. The brand's iconic shirts have become a status symbol in the fitness world, proudly worn by trainees. The shirts, like the other products offered in the brand's store, have become must-haves for any fitness enthusiast seeking a connection to the quality and high standards of Gold's Gym. These items represent the most innovative and unique equipment in Israel, with bronze and gold tones as the leading motif. Gold's Gym (credit: PR)

The success of Gold's Gym lies not only in its advanced facilities or top-notch services but also in its deep commitment to maintaining high standards in design and planning. Every detail in the clubs, from space design to special equipment, is carefully chosen to create an unparalleled workout experience. The brand successfully combines innovation, environmental awareness, and personal excellence, leaving a mark on the global fitness industry. Gold's Gym communicates these values not only through its training but also through its club designs, making it a global symbol of success and fitness. Gold's Gym (credit: PR)

The first branch is opening these days at the Landmark Project in Sarona Park, Tel Aviv. The second branch is planned to open on the Hebrew University campus in Jerusalem.