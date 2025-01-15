Audi Q6 in Israel: What’s most interesting about it is unseen

Having been a pioneer of luxury electric crossovers, Audi returns to the game with the second generation of its electric vehicles. However, the luxury electric market of 2025 is entirely different from that of 2018. Back then, Audi could boast a single model with this drivetrain and achieve great success despite a modest declared range of only 400 km—figures now surpassed by basic electric family cars.

Times have changed, technology has advanced, and competition from other manufacturers demands a response. Following a previous successful collaboration with Porsche, which produced the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT duo, Audi introduces another new platform to the market—PPE. While unseen, this platform lies beneath the body of the Q6.

Was it worth the wait?

A touchscreen for the passenger and a head-up display in the equipped versions (credit: AUDI)

The exterior design is distinctly "Audi" in its language, with a grille, narrow and advanced lighting units, and a relatively boxy body. It resembles, not coincidentally, the new Q5, and like the rest of the Q family, it opts for subtlety over a flashy appearance. The overall length is 4.77 meters, width 1.94 meters, and height 1.68 meters. Its generous wheelbase of 289 cm does not compromise the trunk volume, which stands at 526 liters (or 514 liters in the sporty SQ version).

Inside the cabin, Audi continues its three-screen layout: an 11.9-inch instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch multimedia screen, and an additional 10.9-inch screen for the passenger. Cabin features vary by engine version—45, 50, or 55—but even the entry-level version includes a wireless charging pad, steering wheel regeneration level control, electric seat adjustment, heated front and rear seats, noise-insulating windshield, 19-inch wheels, and more. For the 45 and 50 versions, a "Tech Pro" package can be added for 19,000 NIS, which includes air suspension, electric steering adjustment, OLED lighting, and more.

The 50 version adds a head-up display, 20-inch wheels, and a Bang & Olufsen audio system with 16 speakers. The 55 version includes adaptive dampers, 20 speakers for the sound system, electric steering adjustment, ventilated front seats, blacked-out badges and window trims, and advanced OLED lighting. Safety systems include autonomous emergency braking, lane departure correction, blind-spot monitoring, door opening warning for passing vehicles, adaptive cruise control, cross-traffic alert, and more.

The Q6 is available in several drivetrain configurations, indicated by their numbers. The base model, the 45, features rear-wheel drive, a 75.8 kWh battery, 45.9 kgm of torque, and 252 hp. Performance figures are 0-100 km/h in 7 seconds, a top speed of 210 km/h, and a declared range of 524 km. Above it is the 50 version, also rear-wheel drive, with a 94.9 kWh battery, 49.4 kgm of torque, and 306 hp. It accelerates to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, has a top speed of 210 km/h, and a range of 579 km. The top-tier 55 version features two motors and all-wheel drive, with the same 94.9 kWh battery, but torque increases to 87 kgm and output to 387 hp. It reaches 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, with the same top speed of 210 km/h. The dual motors and additional weight reduce the range to 561 km.

Not enough? There’s the sporty SQ6 version. It features the large battery, two motors, and an output of 489 hp, or up to 516 hp in "boost" mode, achieving 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 230 km/h. Its range is 565 km.

The platform, supporting 800-volt technology, enables ultra-fast charging of up to 270 kW at suitable stations. This means 255 km of range for every 10 minutes of charging, with 10% to 80% charge achieved in just 21 minutes. The sporty SQ6 version (credit: AUDI)

Prices start at NIS 502,000 for the 45 version and NIS 550,500 for the 50 with rear-wheel drive. The 55 version costs NIS 636,500, while the sporty SQ6 is priced at NIS 687,100.

The Q6 faces little direct competition. The BMW iX3 is nearing replacement, while the Genesis GV70 Electric offers a similar price of NIS 495,000, comparable dimensions, superior performance, but a significantly shorter range (455 km). The slightly larger Nio EL6, though not yet firmly established as a "luxury" brand, offers more generous dimensions, similar range, better performance, and a significantly lower price of NIS 425,000. And, of course, there’s its platform sibling, the Porsche Macan, offering similar specs at a starting price of NIS 635,000.