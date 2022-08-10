The crypto crash of 2022 was a tough time for many investors. However, it also created opportunities for savvy investors to buy up promising assets at bargain prices. One such asset is the Revolutux coin, an Altcoin introduced in the wake of the crash.

Revolutux Is a New Altcoin That Could Change the Blockchain Investment Habits

Revolutux is a deflationary Altcoin. The three functions that occur throughout each trade are Reflection, Liquidity Pool (LP) Acquisition, and Burn. The Revolutux protocol ensures that token holders' assets are automatically gathered and secured in the liquidity pool. Revolutux's secret is the Automatic Liquidity Pool (ALP). Token holders can utilise the reflection approach to profit from their tokens depending on their total tokens.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In addition, Revolutux will introduce an NFT collection, a unique, blockchain-based, transferable asset. Since the underlying code is transparent, the scarcity and ownership of any individual token may be verified without the need for a trusted third party.

Revolutux offers you bonuses for every purchase you make on the platform during the pre-sale. You can get an increasing bonus for your first, second, and third purchase, up to 80%. In addition, you will receive a 5% bonus on your purchases with Ethereum and an 8% bonus on your purchases with BNB and BTC. It should be noted that those various bonuses stack, so you can be sure you get the best deal.

Bitcoin (BTC) Is Still the King of the Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC) is a cryptocurrency, a form of electronic cash. It is a decentralised digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer Bitcoin (BTC) network without intermediaries. Blockchains are open distributed ledgers where transactions are recorded and cryptographically validated by network nodes.

Bitcoin (BTC) was created in 2008 under Satoshi Nakamoto, an unidentified person or group of individuals, and it became operational in 2009 after its source code was made available as open-source software. As compensation for the mining process, Bitcoins are produced. They might be traded for products, services, or other currencies.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) Is One of the Most Innovative Meme Coins

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a dog-themed meme coin named after Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu. The coin is focused on community efforts and setting itself apart from other meme coins by combining the memes with utility. The long-term goal of the team is to build Valhalla, the NFT game metaverse, an independent and decentralised ecosystem. The current price of Floki Inu (FLOKI), which has a total supply of 10 trillion FLOKI, is USD 0.0000006.

Although Floki Inu (FLOKI) is still a relatively new coin, we believe that it has a lot of potential. Its features make it well-suited for its purpose. Moreover, its meme coin status gives it a built-in community of supporters and users. For these reasons, we recommend buying Floki Inu (FLOKI).

Credit: PR Credit: PR

Final Thoughts

Although the cryptocurrency market has taken a tumble in recent months, Revolutux still represents a good investment opportunity. Their unique algorithm allows users to multiply their investments with ease, making it one of the most promising digital currencies on the cryptocurrency market today. So if you’re looking for a way to secure your financial future, be sure to check out our platform.

For more information on Revolutux (RVLT) click here:

Presale: http://begin.revolutux.com/

Website: http://revolutux.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/RevolutuxOfficial