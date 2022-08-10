The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Bitcoin news

Revolutux and Bitcoin Can Multiply Your Investments after the Crypto Crash

By LEO GIOSUÈ
Published: AUGUST 10, 2022 12:51
(photo credit: PR)
(photo credit: PR)

The crypto crash of 2022 was a tough time for many investors. However, it also created opportunities for savvy investors to buy up promising assets at bargain prices. One such asset is the Revolutux coin, an Altcoin introduced in the wake of the crash.

Revolutux Is a New Altcoin That Could Change the Blockchain Investment Habits

Revolutux is a deflationary Altcoin. The three functions that occur throughout each trade are Reflection, Liquidity Pool (LP) Acquisition, and Burn. The Revolutux protocol ensures that token holders' assets are automatically gathered and secured in the liquidity pool. Revolutux's secret is the Automatic Liquidity Pool (ALP). Token holders can utilise the reflection approach to profit from their tokens depending on their total tokens.

In addition, Revolutux will introduce an NFT collection, a unique, blockchain-based, transferable asset. Since the underlying code is transparent, the scarcity and ownership of any individual token may be verified without the need for a trusted third party.

Revolutux offers you bonuses for every purchase you make on the platform during the pre-sale. You can get an increasing bonus for your first, second, and third purchase, up to 80%. In addition, you will receive a 5% bonus on your purchases with Ethereum and an 8% bonus on your purchases with BNB and BTC. It should be noted that those various bonuses stack, so you can be sure you get the best deal. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Is Still the King of the Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC) is a cryptocurrency, a form of electronic cash. It is a decentralised digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer Bitcoin (BTC) network without intermediaries. Blockchains are open distributed ledgers where transactions are recorded and cryptographically validated by network nodes.

Bitcoin (BTC) was created in 2008 under Satoshi Nakamoto, an unidentified person or group of individuals, and it became operational in 2009 after its source code was made available as open-source software. As compensation for the mining process, Bitcoins are produced. They might be traded for products, services, or other currencies.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) Is One of the Most Innovative Meme Coins

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a dog-themed meme coin named after Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu. The coin is focused on community efforts and setting itself apart from other meme coins by combining the memes with utility. The long-term goal of the team is to build Valhalla, the NFT game metaverse, an independent and decentralised ecosystem. The current price of Floki Inu (FLOKI), which has a total supply of 10 trillion FLOKI, is USD 0.0000006.

Although Floki Inu (FLOKI) is still a relatively new coin, we believe that it has a lot of potential. Its features make it well-suited for its purpose. Moreover, its meme coin status gives it a built-in community of supporters and users. For these reasons, we recommend buying Floki Inu (FLOKI).

Credit: PRCredit: PR

Final Thoughts

Although the cryptocurrency market has taken a tumble in recent months, Revolutux still represents a good investment opportunity. Their unique algorithm allows users to multiply their investments with ease, making it one of the most promising digital currencies on the cryptocurrency market today. So if you’re looking for a way to secure your financial future, be sure to check out our platform. 

For more information on Revolutux (RVLT) click here:

Presale: http://begin.revolutux.com/ 

Website: http://revolutux.com/ 

Telegram: https://t.me/RevolutuxOfficial 



Tags Market bitcoin DeFi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
2

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
3

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
4

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
5

United Airlines pilots refuse to fly to Israel, cite fictitious curfew

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by