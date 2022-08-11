The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Zompot & Ethereum: Two Platforms That Facilitate Innovation Through Blockchain Technology

By LEO GIOSUÈ
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 15:50
(photo credit: PR)
(photo credit: PR)

Zompot (ZPOT) was created to address the shortcomings of blockchain networks. The platform was also designed to improve the performance of platforms operating on blockchain technology. Current issues affecting the networks include high transaction fees, slow transactions, and so on.

After carefully studying and analyzing the existing problems, Zompot (ZPOT) intends to offer its users highly scalable transactions in a secure ecosystem. 

Zompot is a formidable project based on sound strategy and planning with adequate preparation. Your investments will always be protected against inflation on this secure platform. Users are guaranteed fast, flexible, and certain financial transactions when they use this platform. 

Cryptocurrencies are very volatile assets. Their volatility can result from news from the coin market or other factors. Ongoing fluctuations can also cause instability, as Inflation is the most widespread and damaging form of economic instability.

Essentially, the Zompot Token (ZPOT) was created to overcome the challenges of volatility and inflation in the coin market. Zompot aims to lead a new era in maintaining its token price.

As a convertible token in BEP-20, all currency units will remain equal. The money you receive in a currency comes with no history of previous users. To ensure that all coins are equal, users should be able to distinguish themselves from this history.  

At the same time, any user will be able to act as an auditor to guarantee the financial integrity of the public ledger, without compromising the privacy of others. 

Over time, more currencies will be added to the list through the community's vote. The system supports swapping between  Zompot currencies at market exchange rates. All these great features combined with strategic planning and execution make Zompot the best cryptocurrency to buy now.

The Outstanding Qualities of Zompot

  • Security: Zompot's deployment of world-class architecture is responsible for its impregnable ecosystem, that guarantees the protection of people's digital assets during and after a trade.
  • Scalability: Transactions are less than 1 KB and take under 6 ms to  validate orders
  • Accessibility: Anyone with an internet connection can access this platform with either a smartphone or a computer. The process of setting up is much faster than traditional financial institutions. There are no tedious processes like ID verification, background check, or Know Your Customer KYC process.

Credit: UnsplashCredit: Unsplash

Zompot (ZPOT) - the new crypto to consider

The native token of this project, known as ZPOT, has taken its place in the market with a total supply of 500 million. It also strives to be listed on all global cryptocurrency exchanges, mainly the Binance exchange. Due to its affiliation with the Zompot project, the ZPOT token is the best cryptocurrency to buy now.

Zompot (ZPOT) Versus Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is a Decentralized Virtual Machine EVM developed on Blockchain Technology. Some popular projects have been launched on this EVM which include: CryptoKitties, job market, social networks, etc.

Its native token, usually called Ether (ETH), can be used for trading, swapping for fiat currency, operating Decentralized Applications (DApps), and so on. Also, with the booming of NFTs in 2021, Ethereum is among the front-runners to house notable NFT projects because of its ERC-721 NFT token standard.

Zompot (ZPOT)

Zompot (ZPOT) can provide highly efficient, fast, and secure trading of digital assets in its ecosystem. It also has the infrastructure to support NFT projects and businesses in the Metaverse. Join this platform now to have an exciting trading experience.

Anyone who purchases Zompot (ZPOT) with Ethereum (ETH) during the stage 1 presale and signs up will receive a 10% bonus for using ETH. Additionally, there is a 7% reward for buying in stage 1 with a 50% sign-up bonus for sign-ups within 15 minutes. So don’t miss out on your chance to benefit from a new crypto with so much potential.

To find out more about Zompot (ZPOT), visit the links below:

Presale: http://rise.zompot.com/ 

Website: http://zompot.com/ 

Telegram: https://t.me/ZompotTokenOfficial 



