Many blockchain networks have launched new cryptocurrency tokens with feature-rich capabilities during the past few years. They have changed the market dynamic, putting Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), two market leaders, up against the competition. Investors can now choose between deflationary, inflationary, or meme tokens, depending on their cryptocurrency strategy.

The value of cryptocurrencies has decreased because of the 2022 crypto storm. Due to worldwide inflation, the cryptocurrency market is currently at its lowest point, and crypto tokens are being offered at startlingly cheap costs.

As a form of investment, cryptocurrencies are rising in popularity. While there are several solutions available, Immunicorn Finance (IMU) and Avalanche (AVX) seem to stand out as two particularly interesting ones. Both of these cryptos have distinctive qualities making them worth taking into account for anyone wanting to engage in cryptocurrencies in the future.

Avalanche (AVAX) offers Fast-transactions at low fees.

Developers have hailed Avalanche, a layer-1 protocol with lightning-fast transaction times, as the cryptocurrency that might one day overtake Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).

Avalanche (AVAX) is also one of the most environmentally friendly protocols available today and can legitimately proclaim to be a carbon-neutral system. Developers and users alike are eager to prioritise eco-friendly initiatives. Therefore this is a great appeal when trying to grow a network.

In a society where developers control usability, those in the industry anticipate that Avalanche (AVAX) will be among the most developer-friendly networks, and this is a crucial factor to consider when determining the crypto to buy. Additionally, the price of Avalanche (AVAX) has recently shrunk, which is frequently a crucial sign of a breakthrough and mini-bull cycle.

AVAX has established a position within DeFi, and as DeFi develops, AVAX also grows and is valued more highly. Since the Avalanche (AVAX) network is EVM interoperable and claims a maximum TPS of 4500 on the main chain, several decentralised applications that were previously running on the Ethereum (ETH) network have transferred over.

What is Immnicorn Finance (IMU)?

Immunicorn Finance (IMU) is a new cryptocurrency platform built on the BNB chain seeking to transform the finance world. The native token of the platform is Immunicorn Finance (IMU), a decentralised reserve currency for the BNB Smart Chain.

The Immunicorn Finance coin is based on the BNB Smart Chain, which is highly programmable due to its Solidity development. With the help of mining and staking, Immunicorn Finance will also provide a fresh dynamic of carefully considered financial and game concepts in the cryptocurrency market.

For the BNB chain, the token will act as a decentralised reserve currency. Decentralised reserve currencies are those that have a reserve, such as central banks, backing them. Unlike banks, decentralised reserve currency handles currencies with crypto reserve assets, which are then kept up to date via the protocol for a decentralised reserve currency.

Users can earn by Staking Immunicorn Finance (IMU) tokens

The platform's native cryptocurrency, IMU, includes a staking component function. It will also function as an independent decentralised organisation (DAO). Customers will be able to profit from the increase in the IMU token supply through Immunicorn Finance (IMU) staking. The bulk of the newly created IMU tokens are distributed to the stakers when the protocol mints them from their treasury, resulting in their profit coming from the compounding of the balance.

Immunicorn Finance (IMU) Tokenomics

The native Immunicorn Finance (IMU) is a BEP20 token that is built on the BNB smart chain. Token holders can use IMU to pay transaction fees. In addition, users can access various benefits that include being allowed to vote and governance rights to decide on the future of the platform. The Immunicorn Finance is planning to enter the presale phase with a total supply of the tokens capped at 50 billion. During the presale phase, there will be only 15 billion tokens available.