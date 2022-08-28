Blockchain powers one of the most secure networks you could have because it distributes network control over several nodes controlled by different users. Security is ensured when the network is distributed such that a single person or a few people cannot come together to organize an attack on the network. This sort of attack is unlikely to happen for most blockchain networks. However, there may be other security concerns.

To start with, the Ethereum blockchain has remained the center of value in the cryptocurrency market. Due to scalability issues, several other blockchains have forked the network to create new ones with greater scalability. Forking a network means copying the source code and making some changes that solve the problem with the original code. Networks like Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Fantom, etc., have been such derivatives of the Ethereum blockchain, and they have succeeded at it.

However, Ethereum being the core of value means most networks have to bridge assets from ethereum and make them available for their users. This has proven over the years to expose security flaws in a network, leading to some of the hacks we have had in recent times– like the Axie Ronin Bridge hack, Wormhole hack, and some others.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Privatixy Protocol(PXP) is a new cryptocurrency discussed in this article that finds a way to solve these issues by integrating web3 technologies that allow for multichain interoperability.

Networks like Avalanche and most cryptocurrencies share transparent blockchain activity; however, anonymous. This does not leave many details about a person's activity on the chain, but if someone looks hard enough and can link some of the information on-chain, they could easily tell where a transaction comes from. Privatixy solves this and adds an extra layer of protection to network users. Let's look into these cryptocurrencies in detail:

Avalanche(AVAX)

Avalanche(AVAX) is a layer-1 smart contract-based blockchain that attempts to address the industry's most difficult issues, such as transaction fees and scalability. The platform uses the AVAX token to pay fees and secure it. The smart contract support gives it a wide range of applications, including its primary purpose of developing dApps, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and blockchain gaming.

The blockchain is compatible with the ethereum blockchain, and the developers have added several features that give it some advantage. Instead of just one blockchain, Avalanche has three that handle distinct tasks. Avalanche is incredibly effective because it distributes the work across several blockchains. It can complete a transaction in less than two seconds and process more than 4,500 transactions per second.

Like most blockchain networks, activity on the different chains is visible on their specific explorer website, and most information about the transactions is available.

Privatixy(PXP)

Credit: PR

Privatixy(PXP) is a new blockchain network that promises to provide user and on-chain data security while running a system for peer-to-peer transactions and smart contract-powered dApps. The Privatixy Protocol aims to provide a range of privacy-preserving options using zero-knowledge-proof systems as alternatives to regular networks with a lax privacy and security framework.

Usually, a blockchain node must download all existing information on-chain to ensure that a newly submitted transaction took place. Zero-knowledge-proof networks eliminate that process to protect user information and take a few inputs where it has to provide the right true/false return for the transaction to be confirmed as legit.

Privatixy fits the state-of-the-art standard for blockchain networks as it allows web3 interoperability and can power DeFi protocols, NFT systems, private data storage, and several other utilities. It's the kind of project one would be extremely lucky to find on presale.

And here you go, presale starts soon and comes with several juicy bonuses. For a start, you get 60% bonus when you buy within 10 minutes of signing up on the website and can get an additional 50% and 100% on your second and third purchases. Buying with top cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, etc., earns you at least another 10% bonus, but you can get up to 40% when you buy with fiat currency up to $2500. Do the math for these bonuses, and you can end up with so many PXP tokens with just a little cost.