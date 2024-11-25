From skeptic to supporter: Trump’s crypto comeback

They say the older we get, the less likely we are to change our stance on certain issues. With age our beliefs tend to become more deeply ingrained. However, there are times when even a staunch critic of a topic can turn into a supporter. Need proof?

President-elect Donald Trump used to think сrypto was a 'scam' — now he is considering the purchase of the crypto exchange Bakkt. According to the Financial Times, Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, is in advanced talks to acquire the crypto trading platform.

The potential all-stock deal would see Trump Media take over Bakkt, which had a market cap of just over $150 million. Despite generating minimal revenue, Trump Media boasts a $6 billion equity valuation, bolstered by retail investor enthusiasm following Trump's re-election.

This acquisition could influence Bakkt’s future direction and its role within Trump’s growing media empire, potentially expanding its focus on Bitcoin. News of the deal sent shares of both companies soaring: Bakkt Holdings Inc. saw its stock jump 160%, while Trump stock closed more than 16% higher.

DJT / BKKT Stock Chart (credit: TradingView )

This isn’t Trump's first venture into crypto. On the election campaign trail, he expressed strong support for Bitcoin. He’s also launched his own NFTs and partnered with digital asset firm World Liberty Financial to debut a stablecoin in October.

The digital asset market now exceeds $3 trillion in market cap, with traders buzzing about the impact of Trump’s presidency. BTCUSD hit a record high, surpassing $94,000, marking an impressive 110% gain on the year so far.

BTCUSD Chart (credit: TradingView )

Trump’s agenda for digital assets includes ambitious goals, with some speculating he may eliminate capital gains taxes on crypto trading. If he delivers, the outlook for the U.S. crypto industry could be brighter than ever.

This article was written in cooperation with TradingView