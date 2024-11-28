Take advantage of Black Friday deals for your first desert trip

Black Friday has become the perfect time to book everything you need for one of the most unforgettable journeys of your life: a trip to the desert. Whether it's the golden dunes of Morocco, the vast landscapes of Oman, or stepping away from the luxury of the UAE straight into the sand, there’s an option for everyone. Are you ready for this adventure?

Explore Morocco’s Desert

Morocco is one of the most accessible destinations in terms of price and safety, offering an unparalleled desert experience. The dunes of Erg Chebbi and Erg Chigaga in the Sahara Desert are ideal for those seeking unique adventures and breathtaking landscapes. With Black Friday hotel deals, you can base yourself in a great hotel in Agadir, close to the desert, and focus solely on booking your Sahara adventure. Camel rides, starlit nights in traditional Berber tents, and authentic Moroccan dinners await.

To reach Morocco, you'll likely need to connect through a European country such as Spain, where airlines like Ryanair or Royal Air Maroc operate. Platforms like Booking can simplify your planning by helping you find the best flight combinations.

Experience the Magic of Oman

Oman is an emerging destination known for its vast and tranquil deserts, such as the Wahiba Sands and the famous Empty Quarter. This country offers a luxurious yet serene desert experience, with camps that combine adventure and comfort. Wahiba Sands boasts endless rolling dunes perfect for sandboarding and off-road adventures. Meanwhile, the Empty Quarter provides a truly untouched experience, as its name suggests.

Luxury Meets the Desert in the UAE

Despite being a primarily desert region, the UAE often conjures images of luxury and modernity, with cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. However, the surrounding deserts are just as impressive. The Rub al-Khali, the largest continuous sand desert in the world, offers a one-of-a-kind experience.

Black Friday brings numerous deals on desert safaris in the UAE. These excursions often include activities like sandboarding, quad biking, and traditional Bedouin camp dinners.

Pro tip: Check the airlines. Emirates and Etihad Airways are internationally renowned but can be expensive. Black Friday deals can help significantly reduce the cost of your tickets.

The Tunisian Sahara

The Sahara also extends into Tunisia, offering a mix of history, culture, and unique desert landscapes. Around Douz and Tozeur, you’ll find some of the best spots for a first desert adventure. Another remarkable destination is the Salt Desert, a stunning white expanse that feels like another planet.

In addition, you can explore the Carthaginian ruins in the area—remnants of a civilization that rivaled the Roman Empire.

The Egyptian Pyramids

Egypt's relationship with the desert is as profound as its ties to the Nile River. While the pyramids and temples scattered across the desert are the most iconic attractions, they're not the only highlights. The White Desert, with its surreal rock formations, is as spectacular as ancient Egyptian architecture.

In Egypt, you can also spend nights under the stars in the desert, guided by locals who will share the area’s rich culture and traditions.

The Lesser-Known Bahrain

Bahrain is a tiny Persian Gulf state that’s relatively unknown to international travelers. In recent years, it has sought to boost its tourism industry by leveraging its desert landscapes and hosting sports events.

While its desert offerings are more limited compared to other destinations, Bahrain is perfect for short yet intense excursions, including jeep tours over the dunes or camel rides at sunset.

Tips for Taking Advantage of Deals and Planning Your Trip

Book Early and Compare Prices

Speed is key during Black Friday. Deals on hotels and flights often come with limited availability, especially for popular destinations. Use flight search platforms to compare prices, and subscribe to newsletters for exclusive offers.

Choose the Right Season

You can book during Black Friday but plan your trip for the best time of year. For destinations like Morocco and Oman, November to March offers the most comfortable desert temperatures. Keep this in mind before booking.

Enhance Your Experience with Local Guides Local guides can enrich your desert adventure by ensuring a safe exploration while sharing the area’s culture, history, and traditions.

Prepare for the Journey

Entering the desert requires preparation. It’s not just about booking a flight, finding a hotel, and reserving excursions. Comfortable clothing, sunscreen, and plenty of water are essential. Check if your hotel offers additional services such as transportation to the desert or equipment rentals for activities.

This article was written in cooperation with Alexa Coleman