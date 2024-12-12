Lanistar on Brazil, Reinventing Itself, and Targeting Multi-Billion-Dollar Market

Lanistar, a celebrated UK-based fintech success story, has reemerged with a bold new focus. Following a period of recalibration, the company has transformed itself into a serious contender in the global gambling industry. This reinvention is driven by the never-failing positive vision of CEO Gurhan Kiziloz—known simply as “G”—together with the support of Nexus International, which owns the brand now.

Now Lanistar is looking at the future and expanding into Latin American territory; this places Lanistar at the center of “the map” of one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets while Nexus International has already launched a successful online platform–megaposta.com and currently awaiting its first gaming licenses issued by Brazil’s SIGAP - Sistema de Gestão de Apostas (Bet Management System), targeting Brazil’s burgeoning sector, where locals spent BRL68.2 billion ($12.2 billion) on international betting platforms in the year ending June 2023. With regulation now firmly in place, the general digital market is expected to experience increased growth in the years to come.

About Lanistar

Lanistar is an innovative company with a focus on delivering exceptional online betting and gaming experiences. Rooted in Euro fintech excellence, the company has pivoted to become a key name in Brazil’s rapidly evolving gaming market, driven by its commitment to compliance, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Brazil’s Regulatory Framework Opens the Door

The regulatory shift brought about by Normative Ordinance 827, issued on May 21, 2024, has set a high bar for companies entering Brazil’s gambling market. Operators must meet stringent requirements, including a BRL30 million ($5.9 million) licensing fee and rigorous compliance with operational and financial standards. Nexus International’s success in navigating this complex process highlights its readiness to compete in a market now structured for transparency and accountability.

Brazil is not just a rising star in online gambling—it’s also leading the charge in revolutionizing personal finance. Positioned at the cutting edge of the digital age, the country is embracing innovation like never before. This is where Lanistar steps in, doing what it does best: inspiring change and delivering exactly what people want and need in this transformative era.

Gurhan Kiziloz, Lanistar’s CEO reflected on this milestone:“The shift is here basically: We are seeing that regulators everywhere are cracking down on chaos and bringing in structure. Brazil is out front with a system that works for everyone—customers and businesses like ours. Lanistar is pure proof of what can happen when you focus, push, and refuse to give up. We’re here to deliver world-class services in the fastest-growing market on the planet; it is just the beginning”

A Strategic Shift to Prioritize Growth in Brazil

To focus fully on its expansion into Brazil, Lanistar made the strategic decision to sell its UK-based intellectual property and assets to Nexus International for an undisclosed sum in a private deal. This divestment allows the company to dedicate its resources entirely to this high-growth market.

"This was not a step taken lightly," said Kiziloz. "We saw it loud and clear—Latin America, specifically Brazil, is the opportunity that demands everything we've got. Letting go of the legacy business wasn't just a move; it was a statement. Now, we're laser-focused, and we're ready to scale fast in a market that's overflowing with huge potential."

Meeting and Exceeding Brazil’s Regulatory Standards

Lanistar’s successful entry into Brazil’s digital market was no small feat. The company met extensive legal and financial requirements, including compliance certifications from the Central Bank of Brazil. This process not only underscores Lanistar’s commitment to integrity but also positions the company as a trusted operator in a competitive landscape.

"Regulation isn’t an obstacle; it’s an opportunity," said Kiziloz. "Brazil’s regulatory framework is the real deal—it sets the bar high for names like ours who mean business. We’re all in, proud to meet these standards because they’re a win for everyone—consumers, operators, and the market itself."

Why Lanistar Is Synonym with Long-Term Success

With its platforms live and fully operational, Lanistar is ready to capture a large chunk of market share in Brazil’s growing digital era. The company’s approach combines innovation with a focus on regulatory compliance, offering customers a seamless and trustworthy experience.

Lanistar’s transition from Euro fintech to global player demonstrates a bold, strategic vision. Backed by a rapidly growing industry, strong leadership, and a clear focus on compliance and growth, the company is entering a new era with confidence.

