Diary of a CEO: Gurhan Kiziloz on "What I Do in a Day" and Lanistar’s Billion-Dollar Vision

From "I Have an Idea" to a Billion-Dollar Vision

Four years ago, Gurhan Kiziloz, the Dubai-based serial entrepreneur and self-proclaimed “ideas and money machine,” disrupted the financial tech world with one bold proclamation: “I have an idea.” One idea was all it took for Lanistar to be born, a digital banking platform redefining what it means to be financially inclusive in the 21st century. Today, Lanistar is backed by influencers, boasts a presence across Brazil, the UK, and beyond, and is on track for a projected valuation of $1 billion by 2025.

But who is the man behind the brand? What does a day in the life of a fintech CEO look like when you’re juggling billion-dollar dreams, multiple time zones, and a fleet of influencers?

The Hustler’s Daily Routine

Forget the glitz and glamour of private jets and tropical resorts. Gurhan Kiziloz doesn’t clock out—he clocks in.

“My day starts early—5:30 AM sharp,” he says. “Before most people even think about snoozing their alarms, I’m already running.” Quite literally, in fact, as his mornings start with a 5K run through Dubai’s Marina. “I clear my head, get my blood pumping, and plan the day ahead,” he adds, emphasizing the need for mental clarity in his whirlwind life.

By 7:00 AM, he’s at his Dubai office, organizing London operations before the UK team starts up their day. With a coffee in hand and two phones constantly buzzing, Gurhan dives straight into meetings. He calls it his “power hour” — 60 minutes of rapid-fire updates, decisions, and problem-solving.

“I thrive on momentum,” he says. “If you’re not running at full speed, you’re falling behind.”

From the Office to the World

By late morning, Gurhan is on Zoom calls with his São Paulo team, aligning their strategy for Lanistar’s LATAM expansion. Brazil, as he puts it, is a "golden opportunity for financial inclusion," and Lanistar is leading the change with innovative digital banking solutions.

Lunch? "It’s quick and functional," he laughs. “A protein shake, a healthy snack, and I’m back to work. Efficiency is everything.”

Afternoons are spent immersed in the details—marketing strategies, influencer partnerships, and product development. Lanistar’s model is unique: influencers don’t just promote the brand; they’re shareholders, creating an ecosystem of shared growth. “We revolutionized influencer marketing by giving them skin in the game,” Gurhan explains. “They believe in us because they have a stake in us.”

14-Hour Days and Billion-Dollar Dreams

When asked why he works such long hours, his answer is simple: "Because I love it." Gurhan is now testing (on himself) a 14-hour workday to sync with both London and Dubai time zones. "It's a challenge," he admits, "but I believe that the more present I am, the more productive my teams can be. Leadership is about showing up."

Evenings are reserved for creative brainstorming. "That’s when the best ideas come," he says. Whether it’s envisioning new products or refining Lanistar’s path to becoming a publicly listed company, Gurhan’s mind is always on the next big thing.

He finishes the day with a nightly review of company metrics. “The dollar speedometer,” as he jokingly calls it. “It’s not about greed—it’s about growth,” he explains. “Every penny represents progress. That’s what keeps me going.”

Lanistar: A Legacy in the Making

For Gurhan, Lanistar isn’t just a business—it’s a movement. “I want Lanistar to be the brand that defines this generation’s banking experience,” he says. “Financial inclusion, individuality, and innovation—that’s our mantra.”

With plans to go public and expand globally, Gurhan envisions a future where Lanistar becomes synonymous with modern banking. "The world is mine," he says boldly, “if I believe it is anyway.”

As the interview ends, it’s clear that Kiziloz is more than just a CEO. He’s a man on a mission, driven by resilience, ambition, and the belief that big dreams can create even bigger realities.

Gurhan Kiziloz’s journey from a shoebox-sized office to big dreams of a billion-dollar empire is nothing short of inspiring. Lanistar’s rise is a testament to the power of innovation and hard work—and its founder’s relentless drive to push boundaries.

As Gurhan puts it: “I’m here to build something extraordinary. To leave a legacy. And I won’t stop until Lanistar is a household name.”

Stay tuned—Lanistar’s story is just getting started.

This article was written in cooperation with LANISTAR