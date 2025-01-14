AI predicts bitcoin 2025, Solana & Altcoins set for mega pump

As the cryptocurrency market enters 2025 with bullish momentum, Bitcoin, Solana (SOL), and the emerging Yeti Ouro (YETIO) token are generating significant attention. With Bitcoin trading near $91.649, AI models predict further gains for the leading cryptocurrency, while Solana and Yeti Ouro are expected to join the upward trend with the potential for major price increases this year.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Momentum Expected To Continue In 2025

Bitcoin price has risen to trade above $100,000 in the last 7 days after being range-bound below this level for almost three weeks. This has been supported by institutional buying power and the increasing demand for spot Bitcoin ETFs. Data indicate that ETFs acquired 51,500 BTC in December 2024, a sharp increase from the 13,850 BTC mined during the same month. This situation has further enhanced the bullish sentiment.

The current AI forecast projects BTC price to trade between $180,000 and $200,000 by the end of 2025. They argue that more institutional investors are coming on board, as seen by MicroStrategy, which recently acquired an additional 1,070 BTC, bringing its total to 447,470 BTC. Furthermore, the total inflow of ETFs in January has crossed $1.9 billion, which means that investors are still keen.

(credit: @Washigorira, X.com)

The technical analysis shows that there are signs of a bullish trend. Bitcoin has risen through and beyond crucial resistance levels while receiving support at $97,500. With more than 90% of the current circulating BTC wallets in the green zone, traders do not expect a massive dump soon.

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Prepares For A Possible Rally

Solana is among the best performers in 2025, with prices reaching $215 following a 12% weekly upswing. The altcoin made a bounce at the critical level of $205 due to institutional investments. On January 6th alone, Solana-based DEXs traded $3.8 billion in a single day, outperforming Ethereum and Base.

According to the technical analysis, Solana is just below the nearest resistance level at $230, and SOL price may rise to $264, $300, or even $400 if the prices break through. Futures open interest reached $6.48 billion, which indicates the addition of more funds from new participants. Social dominance has also increased to the current two-month high, which also proves people’s interest in the topic. (credit: @martypartymusic, X.com)

New developments such as the “Winternitz Vault” and continuing scalability upgrades have boosted Solana’s standing in the market. Market participants are increasing network performance and capacity, which boosts investors’ trust and will drive the blockchain further in 2025.

Yeti Ouro Gains Attention In Pre-Sale Stage

Another cryptocurrency project that has started generating buzz during its presale is Yeti Ouro, which is built around staking, yield farming, and a Play-to-Earn game named YetiGo. The game is developed on Unreal Engine 5, and it offers a racing game based on the multiplayer mode. The project has collaborated with a game asset provider of games such as Call of Duty and The Witcher 3 to improve the graphical and gaming aspects.

At the moment in the second presale stage, Yeti Ouro has sold more than 23,521,775 tokens, raising $1.599 million in total. The first stage sold out 100,000,000 tokens and raised $1.2 million. Tokens are available at $0.017 with a 10% bonus for a limited period.

The developers have announced that they will be listing Yeti Ouro on major exchanges, expanding partnerships, and incorporating staking functionalities. Experts note that the project is aimed at the gaming industry and has a fairly acceptable token distribution, which can make it one of the most profitable altcoins in 2025.

