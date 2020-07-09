The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Cybertech News

AI helps British research center use machine learning to fight COVID-19

Using the Israeli company's technology, the center can now conduct more experiments, utilize resources more efficiently, and speed up completion of data science models

By CYBERTECH  
JULY 9, 2020 17:53
Artificial intelligence (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Artificial intelligence
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 Data science startup Run:AI announced July 8 that it is providing technology to a leading British medical research center to help it better manage AI resources and provide elastic resource allocation, visibility and control.
The London Medical Imaging & Artificial Intelligence Centre for Value Based Healthcare uses a huge trove of de-identified patient data held by the NHS, including medical images and patient clinical pathway data, to train sophisticated AI learning algorithms. These algorithms are used to create new tools for faster diagnosis, personalized therapies, and more effective screening. 
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AI Centre has devoted much of its resources to the fight against the novel coronavirus. It recently contributed an AI diagnostic tool that found that the loss of the sense of taste and smell is a stronger predictor of COVID-19 infection than fever, which resulted in the UK government amending its official advice on suspected infections. 
Run:AI ensures that the AI Centre's data scientists can get the full use out of their hardware, guaranteeing that graphics processing unit resources are efficiently and elastically allocated to teams that need them. This enables the AI Centre to run more experiments and to speed up time to results, while providing cross-team visibility into how their hardware is being used. 
"Healthcare is one of the most important and impactful uses of advanced AI, especially now as it can help save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. We're proud to be working with the London AI Centre to help ensure their important research can get the best use out of their hardware, so they can run more experiments quickly and efficiently," said Omri Geller, CEO and co-founder of Run:AI.
Since installing Run:AI, the AI Centre has slashed the time taken to complete its experiments. The current average is just a day and a half, whereas a simulation of the AI Centre's exact infrastructure running without Run:AI showed an average of over 46 days per experiment - an improvement of 3000%. Over a 40-day period, the researchers ran more than 300 experiments after installing Run:AI compared to just 162 in a simulation of the same environment over the same time period. In addition, actual GPU utilization doubled in the months since Run:AI's platform has been in use.
"Our experiments can take days or minutes, using a trickle of computing power or a whole cluster," said Dr. M. Jorge Cardoso, Associate Professor & Senior Lecturer in AI at King's College London and CTO of the AI Centre. "With Run:AI we've seen great improvements in speed of experimentation and GPU hardware utilization. Reducing time to results ensures we can ask and answer more critical questions about people's health and lives."
Read more from Cybertech News: https://www.israeldefense.co.il/en/categories/cybertech


Tags cybersphere Cyber Cybertech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by