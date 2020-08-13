The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Check Point, Claroty forge alliance to protect infrastructure networks

The two Israeli companies join hands to give enterprises real-time cybersecurity and visibility to prevent industrial cyberattacks

By CYBERTECH  
AUGUST 13, 2020 20:25
 Claroty, a global leader in operational technology (OT) security, announced Tuesday its partnership with Check Point Software Technologies, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally. The alliance between the two companies gives enterprises and critical infrastructure operators the real-time cybersecurity and visibility they need to protect OT and industrial control system (ICS) networks from cyberattacks.
This announcement follows the release of Check Point's Internet of Things (IoT) Protect solution, which prevents IoT cyberattacks by adapting protections to any IoT or OT device across smart-office, smart-building, medical, and industrial environments. As one of Check Point's technology partners, Claroty supports the discovery and classification of OT devices in a variety of verticals, giving Check Point customers an integrated end-to-end security solution.
"We are excited to bring Claroty to our customers as part of Check Point's IoT Protect Discovery program," said Russ Schafer, Head of Product Marketing at Check Point. "The combination of Claroty's Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) and Check Point's IoT Protect threat prevention solution provides our industrial customers the visibility, security, and automation to protect networks from emerging IoT threats."
"At Claroty, we pride ourselves on being able to integrate with the top platform providers to ensure our customers are leveraging the highest levels of security from these tools," said Emanuel Salmona, VP of Global Partnerships at Claroty. "As Check Point is one of the most well-established firewall providers, with significant install base brand awareness and customer reach, this partnership opens up an important route to market and we are excited for the opportunity to grow our technology offerings together."
The partnership is built upon an integration between Claroty's Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) and Check Point's IoT Protect solution. The aggregated security alerts from the Claroty Platform are sent to Check Point's advanced IoT Protect Controller Manager, which sets the security policy that is enforced through Check Point's Quantum Security Gateways. Unification of security reporting allows organizations to see any threats to an application, process or network, providing a complete view across the enterprise and control networks.
Claroty improves the availability, safety, and reliability of OT assets and networks within industrial enterprises and critical infrastructure. Unlike niche solutions that are limited to passive-only OT asset discovery, VPN-based remote access, or IoT-oriented platforms that do not fully address all OT needs, The Claroty Platform provides comprehensive OT asset and network visibility, segmentation, vulnerability management, threat detection, risk assessment, and Secure Remote Access (SRA) capabilities—all within a single, agentless solution. 


