Cyber consulting co. Sygnia opens APAC headquarters in Singapore

The move is expected to further strengthen the company's support of its clients in the region so they can proactively defeat attacks within their networks and build their cyber resilience

By CYBERTECH  
JUNE 3, 2020 17:20
Computer code and an Israeli flag (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Computer code and an Israeli flag
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Sygnia, a cyber technology and services company providing high-end consulting and incident response support for organizations worldwide, announced on May 28 the opening of its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore.  
“Setting up our regional headquarters here in Singapore will further strengthen our capability to support our clients across the Asia Pacific region,” said Shachar Levy, Sygnia’s founder and CEO. “The threats continue to mount, in audacity, sophistication and speed, and attackers are taking advantage of the new opportunities created by the accelerated transition to remote work and cloud. We aim to ensure our partners both enhance security and succeed at leveraging cyber as an enabler for business continuity and digital transformation,” he added. 
Sygnia works with companies to proactively build their cyber resilience and defeat attacks within their networks. The company draws on top talent from the ranks of elite military technology units and across the cyber industry. Described by Forbes as a “Cyber Security Delta Force,” Sygnia applies technological supremacy, a deep understanding of the attackers, digital combat experience, and a business-driven approach to deliver militarygrade cyber security. 
“There has been increased activity by threat actors targeting both Asian-led organizations and Asian operations of companies based out of the region. We are committed to delivering world-class capabilities to meet these threats and support business performance,” said Guy M. Segal, Sygnia’s VP of Cyber Security Services for Asia Pacific. Guy, who is leading Sygnia’s operations in the region, brings with him 28 years of leadership experience from the Israel Defense Forces’ Technology & Intelligence Unit 8200, IBM Security, and the cybersecurity industry in Singapore.  
Sygnia was launched in 2015 by Team8, a leading cybersecurity think-tank and company creation platform. It was acquired by Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore, in 2018. 
Since Sygnia’s founding, it managed numerous heavy-weight cyberattacks and has become the trusted advisor of executive managements, boards and security and technology teams of top organizations worldwide, including Fortune 100 companies.  
The company works with organizations across a variety of industries, including financial, retail and consumer goods products, information technology, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical and life sciences, healthcare, telecommunications, legal services, logistics and transportation, utilities, and manufacturing. 


Tags israeli cyber security cyber security Cyber
