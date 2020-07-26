The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Cybertech News

Fitness tech giant Garmin alleged victim of ransomware attack

The company’s main services, such as Garmin Connect and flyGarmin were shut down as were its call centers, and ability to receive emails or online chats.

By CYBERTECH  
JULY 26, 2020 20:08
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 Fitness tech maker Garmin was forced to shut down numerous services this past week due to a ransomware attack, according to multiple reports.  Several media reports are attributing the attack to the WastedLocker ransomware, though this has yet to be confirmed.
Millions of users of several of Garmin’s fitness tech products, including its smartwatches, were unable to connect to sync their watches to retrieve data and user activity, due to the shutdown of Garmin Connect. Additionally, the flyGarmin website and mobile app, which provide services for aviation navigation, were down.
While the company has not directly addressed the alleged cyberattack it has issued a statement on its website, dubbing the incident an “outage.”
"We are currently experiencing an outage that affects Garmin.com and Garmin Connect. This outage also affects our call centers, and we are currently unable to receive any calls, emails or online chats. We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and apologize for this inconvenience," the company said in a statement.
A dedicated page to the outage listed frequently asked questions and assured users that the outage would not affect their data. The site stated that the "health and wellness data collected from Garmin devices during the outage is stored on the device and will appear in Garmin Connect once the user syncs their device."
Additionally, the site stated that Garmin has "no indication” that the outage affected “data, including activity, payment or other personal information."
Read more from Cybertech News: https://www.israeldefense.co.il/en/categories/cybertech


Tags cyber security Cyber Cybertech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amir Ohana needs to serve the people, not the government's interests By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova The Middle East rediscovers the Jews - opinion By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Eric Mandel Editorialized news reporting is worse now than the Bari Weiss controversy By ERIC R. MANDEL
Jimmy Bitton In fight for Zionism Jewish education is needed now more than ever By JIMMY BITTON
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by