The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Cybertech News

IAI develops model to predict changes in condition of COVID-19 patients

The AI-based model was developed by scientists from the company's Space and Missile Group using information from the Sheba Medical Center cloud database

By CYBERTECH  
JUNE 8, 2020 13:35
(photo credit: IAI)
(photo credit: IAI)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said June 7 that it has developed a model that predicts the progression of COVID-19 among patients using artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and machine learning technologies. The model was built utilizing data from Israel's Sheba Medical Center. 
The predictive capabilities can alert medical staff on the possible deterioration of the patient’s condition, thus enhancing care and flagging cases more likely to face increased risk, significantly improving the chance of saving the patient's life. The model was developed by researchers and engineers from IAI’s Innovation Center, part of the company’s Systems Missiles and Space Group.
Dr. Einat Klein, the group's chief innovation engineer, said, “IAI makes extensive use of tools such as machine learning, big data and AI as part of its routine operations. The innovation team of our group, which specializes in missiles and satellites, has leveraged its know-how experience to help medical staffs predict patients’ conditions. In this way, physicians can provide better treatment to COVID-19 patients at the hospital. IAI joined the battle against COVID-19 with multiple technologies developed over the past few weeks. These technologies help the medical professionals, the patients, and the hospitals. We plan to continue helping the healthcare system in line with the changing needs.”
IAI's Systems, Missiles & Space Group has developed many air-defense systems such as the Arrow 2 and 3, the Barak 8, loitering missiles, and countless missile and satellite systems, such as observation satellites, nano-satellites, and communication satellites including Dror, the national communication satellite. The Group was also a co-builder of the Beresheet spacecraft which traveled to the moon. IAI is a national and global technological hub for air defense, radars, satellites, unmanned vehicles, civilian aviation, and cyber.


Tags cyber security Coronavirus Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must prevent the murder of Israel's women from domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Annexing the West Bank, 53 years since the Six Day War – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Why is Netanyahu pressing with annexation despite all the risk? – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Seth Frantzman Will Egypt guarantee ceasefire in Libya with armed forces? By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Israel and the deflated American dream By HERB KEINON

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by