The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Cybertech News

IAI welcomes Siemplify to the Israeli Cyber Consortium

The new member's platform is seen as amplifying the capabilities of the group to offer national-scale cyber solutions to countries around the world

By CYBERTECH  
JULY 26, 2020 19:40
(photo credit: IAI)
(photo credit: IAI)
Siemplify Cyber, a leader in security orchestration, automation, and response to cybersecurity incidents, is joining IC3, the Israeli Cyber Consortium led by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). Siemplify will market its products through the consortium, adding a layer of automation technology that streamlines the handling of cyber incidents within national cybersecurity centers.
IC3 was founded at the beginning of 2016 as an initiative of the Ministry of the Economy to provide a comprehensive response, comprised of the technologies of different companies, to the requirements of national cyber centers around the world. IC3 consists of Israel's leading cyber companies, including Check Point, Mellanox, Verint, Bynet, ECI, CyberX, ClearSky, CyberArk, BGProtect, XM Cyber, Siemplify, and IAI, the consortium’s leader. The consortium has already established a national cyber center in a Latin American country including designing a national cybersecurity strategy, conducting risk assessments and the establishment of a cyber-monitoring and defense center.
Esti Peshin, VP and General Manager of the Cyber Division at IAI, commented, “We welcome Siemplify to the Israel Cyber Consortium, a group that multiplies our effectiveness in offering national scale, end-to-end, cyber solutions to countries worldwide. Our solutions comprise first-rate technology, proven methodologies, continuous innovation, know-how sharing solutions, and the building of national capacity. The Consortium offers proven end-to-end solutions that enable significant cost saving on integration.”
Amos Stern, CEO and co-founder of Siemplify, said, “We are proud to join the Israeli Cyber Consortium, which provides a collaboration platform for remote information security teams to respond quickly and effectively to cyber threats. The need and importance of such a platform have become more pressing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Already now, we can see how the use of Siemplify’s automation and orchestration platform amplifies the platform’s capabilities. We welcome the opportunity to showcase our technology to cybersecurity organizations worldwide.”
 


Tags cyber security cybersphere Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amir Ohana needs to serve the people, not the government's interests By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova The Middle East rediscovers the Jews - opinion By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Eric Mandel Editorialized news reporting is worse now than the Bari Weiss controversy By ERIC R. MANDEL
Jimmy Bitton In fight for Zionism Jewish education is needed now more than ever By JIMMY BITTON
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by