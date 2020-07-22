Israel's Autotalks, Applied Information join for better mobility

V2X technology allows vehicles to communicate with their surroundings, such as other vehicles or infrastructure, thus reducing collisions and improving mobility.

The two companies are carrying out the world’s first Dual-Mode/Dual-Active V2X deployment, in which Autotalks’ dual mode chipsets are being installed in emergency vehicles and on roadside units such as traffic lights in Hawaii, Texas and Georgia.

According to Autotalks, the company offers the most advanced, truly secure and highest performing global V2X communication solution designed for Advanced Driving Assistance Systems.

The solution complements information from other sensors, specifically in non-line-of-sight scenarios, rough weather, or poor lighting conditions. It significantly improves overall road safety, effectively coordinating vehicles, self-driving cars, motorcyclists and pedestrians, the company said.

The first deployment, in the city of Alpharetta, Georgia, will transfer traffic control signals to a mode of operation which gives the right of way to emergency vehicles while all other traffic is brought safely to a halt, providing a better chance of saving lives. The deployment is expected to be expanded to other scenarios so traffic moves more safely and efficiently through intersections.

The deployment is taking place in a 78.5 square mile area surrounding Alpharetta's Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory, the world’s first private-sector facility for developing connected vehicle applications for vehicles and traffic control devices.

Applied Information has signed similar agreements in Texas and Hawaii, where the two companies are cooperating in similar deployments.

“Our work with Applied Information, which results in the world’s first Dual-Mode /Dual- Active V2X deployment, is another proof that the auto industry is determined not to wait until the US regulator will decide which V2X technology to deploy. Whether C-V2X or DSRC is selected, there is a move to deploy agnostic technologies such as the one we are offering with AI, and to begin saving lives today,” said Yuval Lachman, vice president of business development at Autotalks.

Read more from Cybertech News:

“The AI/Autotalks solution enables roadway operators to confidently deploy V2X technology today so the infrastructure is ready for the auto industry deployment, while providing ‘Day One’ benefits such as safer, faster emergency vehicle response times now,” said Bryan Mulligan, president of Applied Information.Read more from Cybertech News: https://www. israeldefense.co.il/en/ categories/cybertech

Israel's Autotalks, which specializes in Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication solutions, said that it has teamed up with Applied Information, a US-based provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure solutions, to save lives on the roads of three states.