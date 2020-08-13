Magal Security wins $6.5 million contract to secure military assets

Senstar will provide physical security, perimeter detection, video surveillance, access control, public address and associated command and control equipment. Senstar's perimeter electronic security system will augment existing security to provide greater protection for the military equipment and personnel. The contract has a total value of $6.5 million, with final acceptance expected in the second half of 2021.

Dror Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Magal, said, "This key contract award recognizes the technological differentiation and the scope of Senstar's offering for deployable security solutions. The international RFP was very competitive, requiring robust, modular equipment with technological sophistication, capable of being mounted, connected, and dismounted rapidly and easily integrated to meet multiple camp layouts and personnel numbers. This win is an endorsement for Senstar's technology, expertise, and customer support."

According to Magal, the company has delivered its products as well as tailor–made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of customers in over 80 countries under some of the most challenging conditions.

Israel's Magal Security Systems, a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, as well as critical site management, announced Wednesday that its Senstar division has been chosen to provide equipment to secure deployable military assets used throughout the world.