The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Cybertech News

Microsoft acquires IoT/OT security leader CyberX

CyberX’s behavioral analytics platform integrates with Azure security to deliver end-to-end security across managed and unmanaged IoT devices, the company says

By CYBERTECH  
JUNE 23, 2020 18:34
CyberX CEO Omer Schneider (photo credit: Courtesy)
CyberX CEO Omer Schneider
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli IoT/OT security company CyberX announced on June 22 that it is being acquired by Microsoft.
The company said that by integrating the CyberX platform with the Azure IoT stack, Azure Security Center for IoT, and Azure Sentinel, the first SIEM with native IoT support, Microsoft will now provide a simpler approach to unified security governance across both IT and industrial networks, as well as end-to-end security across managed and unmanaged IoT devices, enabling organizations to quickly detect and respond to advanced threats in converged networks.
“CyberX’s technology and team are a great addition to Microsoft,” said Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk, Corporate Vice President, Cloud & AI Security CTO, and Israel R&D Center GM. “With CyberX’s expertise and innovative platform, together with Microsoft's exciting security products, Microsoft is offering a powerful and scalable solution that accelerates digitalization for enterprises at all phases of their IoT/OT journey.”
Founded in 2013, CyberX achieved tremendous growth with the world’s largest enterprises adopting its IoT/OT security platform to secure their facilities worldwide. Leveraging patented, IoT/OT-aware behavioral analytics, CyberX’s agentless technology deploys in minutes to deliver deep visibility into IoT/OT risk — including asset discovery, vulnerability management, and continuous threat monitoring — with zero impact due to its passive Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) approach, according to the company. 
“Nir and I founded CyberX with the goal of delivering a scalable solution that would be easy to deploy and reduce risk for enterprises worldwide,” said Omer Schneider, co-founder and CEO of CyberX. “We’re thankful to our loyal customers and partners as well as to our dedicated employees whose innovation and hard work made it possible for us to reach this important milestone, and also to our investors for their ongoing support.”
“By joining forces with Microsoft, we will rapidly scale our business and technology to securely enable digital transformation for many more organizations,” said Nir Giller, co-founder, GM International, and CTO of CyberX. “Together, CyberX and Microsoft provide an unbeatable solution for gaining visibility and a holistic understanding of risk for all IoT and OT devices in your enterprise.”
CyberX’s founders are to join Microsoft. The platform will continue to be enhanced and supported by CyberX personnel, and will continue to be available in a hybrid model supporting both cloud-connected and air-gapped networks, the company said. 


Tags cyber security israel israeli cyber security Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The contrast between the government and the public By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport What a difference three years makes – or not By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by